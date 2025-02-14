‘Trouble In Paradise’: Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Recycles Old Post from a Year Ago to Wish Him a Happy Valentine’s Day

Lauren Sánchez has drawn suspicion after she reached into her archives for her special Valentine’s Day post to her man, Jeff Bezos.

On Feb. 14, Sanchez shared a simple but sweet message to her billionaire beau on Instagram Stories by resharing a post she originally published in January 2024. The black and white pic showed Bezos diligently working at his desk in what appears to be a home office. She originally captioned the Jan. 28 photo of the former Amazon CEO: “After all these years…When I walked in on him working this morning, I took this picture. I just love that he is still working from one of the first desks that have been around since the beginning (see next slide). This is where countless hours of hard work meet the heart of Day one. Here’s to the endless pursuit of what’s possible.”

However, she kept the message short and sweet in her Feb. 14 repost of the photo, simply writing,“Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” adding a white heart emoji at the end.

Lauren Sánchez recycles old post to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Jeff Bezos. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )

Fans responded to the report of Sánchez reusing her old post to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Bezos.

Responding on the Daily Mail one person said, “Does this mean she has no access to any new pictures?? Maybe Bezos is finally waking up to this scam.”

Another speculated that the move may have a deeper meaning. “Recycled…..trouble in paradise,” they wrote.

A third person with similar thoughts said, “And still no walk down the aisle…. perhaps that’s why she recycled?”

Bezos and Sánchez were confirmed to be a couple in January of 2019, on the same day that Bezos announced his divorce from his wife MacKenzie Scott following 25 years of marriage. Sánchez was still married while dating Bezos. She and her husband, at the time, did not file for divorce until April — one day after Bezos’ divorce from Scott was finalized.

Fast-forward to 2023, Bezos and Sánchez were engaged. Now it’s leaving fans to wonder when the couple plan to officially tie the knot.

Sánchez most recently discussed the wedding publicly during an appearance on the Today show last November. She started by explaining that her book tour has kept her quite busy, but she assured the hosts that when it comes to her wedding plans she’s “getting to it right now.”

She said, “Very excited about it. Thinking about the dress. I do have a Pinterest, I’m just like every other bride.” Sanchez, who is a former journalist and is a licensed pilot, added, “You know, I never thought at 54 – I’m going to be 55 – that I’d be an author, that I’d be getting married. I mean life is just beginning. When I was 20 I thought. Oh my gosh my life is over at 50. Let me tell you, it is not, ladies. It is not over. It is just beginning. It just gets better and better.”