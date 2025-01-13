‘Wedding of the Century’: Gossip Girls Allegedly Spill Shocking Details of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Italian Wedding Aboard 500 Feet Yacht

The secret wedding plans of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez appear to have been revealed in the unlikeliest of places — the ladies’ restroom at a swanky Aspen restaurant.

The couple had been trying to keep the details hush hush, but over the holiday, while celebrating their love and success with friends, loose lips may have sunk their proverbial ships.

The tech giant and his bride-to-be hosted a star-studded dinner at Matsuhisa, an exclusive Peruvian-Japanese hot spot, on Saturday, Dec. 28. But while the $250-per-person meal was upscale and the invitees were from an exclusive lot, some guests reportedly weren’t as discreet as the hosts might have hoped.

The power couple’s guest list included prominent figures such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, actor Kevin Costner, Australian billionaire James Packer, and Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer accompanied by his wife, Veronica Smiley, Hello! Magazine reported.

Despite efforts to keep details about their wedding quiet, it seems details about the billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez nuptials have been linked (Photo: Jeffbezos/Instagram)

As the evening unfolded, whispers about their upcoming nuptials began circulating in the restaurant.

It was in the ladies restroom where a few blabber-mouthed guests reportedly spilled details of what they described as “the wedding of the century.”

According to NewsNation’s The Scoop newsletter, the wedding is rumored to be set happen in Italy, “presumably in the spring/summer,” and “will involve the boat.”

The “boat” mentioned is implied to be Bezos’ $500 million yacht, the Koru.

This massive 417-foot superyacht costs a staggering $30 million annually to maintain, boasts three outdoor decks, two swimming pools, and even a cinema.

It can accommodate 18 guests in the utmost luxury and recently made headlines during the couple’s New Year vacation in St. Barts, where French West Indies customs officials boarded it, while they were entertaining company.

These rumors come shortly after reports that Bezos and Sánchez were planning a lavish Aspen wedding in late December, with an estimated cost of $600 million. However, Bezos wasted no time in debunking those claims.

“Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” Bezos tweeted in response to the speculation. “The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there, folks, and don’t be gullible.”

Although Bezos has remained tight-lipped about wedding specifics, the recent shift in his political leanings has been less subtle.

Following Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential victory, Bezos took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his congratulations, writing: “Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

The endorsement created ripples within The Washington Post, which Bezos owns and Trump excoriated — once calling Bezos “Jeff Bozo” in a tweet — during his first term over its hard-hitting coverage of the scandal-plagued president. Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes resigned after the newspaper pulled one of her satirical cartoons this month. The controversial illustration depicted Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and other tech moguls bowing to a Trump statue while Mickey Mouse grovels beneath them.

“In all that time, I’ve never had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at,” Telnaes shared on Substack. “Until now.” The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists criticized the move, calling it “craven censorship” and “political cowardice.”

Some also said that Bezos, despite being one of the top two richest men in the world, he has a “fragile ego.”

As for Bezos and Sanchez’s Italian wedding plans? The couple hasn’t confirmed any of the speculation. But if the restroom chatter is accurate, their Mediterranean nuptials could set a new standard for opulence and extravagance, making headlines across the globe.