Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Reflects on ‘Turbulence’ at the Start of the Year Following Inauguration Drama and Bill Clinton Bombshell 

Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sánchez is once again trending after some say she may have dropped a cryptic message about her life amid a string of headline-grabbing moments. The 55-year-old took to Instagram to address what she calls “turbulence” in life following drama that ranged from inauguration fashion choices to some eyebrow-raising rumors about a former president.

On Monday, Feb. 10, Sánchez posted a helicopter selfie showing off a beige tank top, designer Chanel shades, and a matching blue denim baseball cap.

The Amazon founder’s fiancée dropped some wisdom in her caption, “Some years start with turbulence, but that’s just the wind reminding you to spread your wings. Good to be back in the air…Here’s to flying farther than we ever imagined.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )

Her post comes after a rough start to 2025 that kicked off with French customs officers spending three hours searching Bezos’ massive $500 million yacht, Koru, while she was catching rays in St. Barts on Jan. 3. Photos of Sánchez rocking a gold-patterned bikini during the incident had social media users talking nonstop about her appearance and style choices.

Things really got rocky when she and Bezos were spotted at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 as she was wearing a $1,890 Alexander McQueen outfit that had everyone talking — mainly because she paired a white blazer with a visible lace bra underneath. The outfit caught so much attention that even Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was caught on camera appearing to take a peek at her controversial ensemble.

The Daily Mail readers didn’t hold back their thoughts about some of her “turbulence,” attributing it to how she looks and some of the social missteps despite her career, her new book, and other things that she has going on.

“Yes, and sometimes it’s turbulence that you’ve brought on yourself,” a comment read, as another stated, “Some years start with unforced errors, and those are precisely the mistakes reminding you to keep your ego in check!”

One person went in on Sánchez, saying, “If Sanchez wants to be acknowledged and respected for her accomplishments she needs to emphasize those rather than her bra size. She opens herself to criticism which she has brought on herself. Wearing a tank top, beach dress, evening gown in the appropriate environment is fine, but not at the inauguration. Honestly, we are fatigued.”

Another critic wasn’t buying that drama just comes to shake up her world.

One person wrote, “Turbulence? She 1000% planned that outfit with great intention. She may have learned that the room isn’t always about her but she asked for this. From the outfit, to the way she took her place in the VIP section, the removal of her coat, to her constant trout pout and pointing around here and there so the cameras would catch her.”

As if how Sánchez was dressed that day wasn’t enough drama, a former friend, yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, decided to spill some tea about Sánchez’s alleged crush on former President Bill Clinton.

According to Zabel, after Sánchez met Clinton in 2009 she was so into him that Zabel started calling her “Monica” as a joke. Zabel even suggested that Sánchez’s recent bold fashion choices at political events might be attempts to catch Clinton’s eye.

At the top of the year, Sánchez had tried to switch up her image after so many people dragged her, debuting a new look on New Year’s Eve with honey-brown highlights done by Pete Burkill, the same celebrity hairstylist who works with Megan Fox and Katy Perry.

She hit Instagram with the caption “New hair who dis? Excited for tonight. Happy New Year everyone. So excited for 2025.”

The “turbulence” didn’t stop there.

This month Sánchez caught heat for posting a video criticizing Trump’s takes on DEI programs, with people quickly calling her out for showing up at his inauguration and pointing to Bezos’ financial contributions to the event.

While singer Jewel showed some love on her helicopter Instagram post, commenting “Fly high above the noise is the reminder I need,” others weren’t so forgiving.

As one critic put it bluntly, “Classic problem of too much money and not enough sense AND you can’t buy good taste.”