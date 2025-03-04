‘How Did They Afford That?’: Barack and Michelle Obama Splurge on Whopping $18 Million Island Escape Amid Divorce Scandal

Barack and Michelle Obama recently left beachgoers in awe when they were spotted in Hawaii living their best lives amid a mountain of divorce chatter. However, it turns out that the former first family was doing a bit more than vacationing on the island. Their newly purchased property is almost complete.

The property is a three-acre beachfront mansion located in Oahu, consisting of three separate properties. The mansion boasts 11 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two pools, and two jacuzzis, with a total value of $18 million. While it is unclear exactly when the Obamas will move in, it seems that day is approaching as construction nears completion.

The Obamas’ property is lined with palm trees and has a white roof. According to Daily Mail, two of the homes have yet to pass their building code inspections. This is something they must do for them to get their certificate of occupancy and inhabit the property.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s $18 million Hawaiian home almost complete amid divorce rumors (Photo: @Barackobama/Instagram)

For some, the question that remains is if Barack and Michelle will stay together long enough to move in. For months, rumors have been simmering about the former first couple and their marriage hitting a rough patch.

It started last fall of 2024 when “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was forced to confront rumors she and the ex-president were involved in a fling. Aniston vehemently denied the rumors, telling Jimmy Kimmel, “It’s absolutely untrue.”

In January 2025, Michelle Obama failed to appear at two important events alongside Barack Obama: former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The latter was not a huge surprise, given that Trump’s history of assailing the 44th president goes back to Obama’s first term.

As for why Michelle was M.I.A. from Carter’s funeral, a CNN reporter claimed that she was still in Hawaii on a “extended holiday vacation.” There was no formal explanation given for why she skipped Trump’s inauguration.

Since the speculation about their marriage failing surfaced, there have been several small moments between the couple that point to matters being otherwise. First, Barack dedicated a sweet Instagram post for Michelle for her 61st birthday in January. Then the two exchanged Valentine’s Day messages to each other on Instagram in February.

On Feb. 25, they were even spotted casually kayaking in Hawaii. Michelle sat rowing in the front as her husband sat behind her.

Upon the news of the Obamas’ new luxury abode, sevaral Daily Mail readers shared their thoughts on the ongoing divorce rumors.

One person commented, “I don’t believe the divorce rumors,” while someone else wrote, “Give it a rest with the divorce rumours. It’s 4 months now.”

Others wondered where the Obamas were getting the money from to fund their swanky new hideout. Title 3 of the U.S. Code says a President will get $400,000 a year. According to CBS, they also get “$50,000 for expenses (non-taxable), a $100,000 travel account and a $19,000 entertainment budget.”

One person said, “How can they afford that.” Another wrote, “I had no idea the salary of the President paid so well.”

The Obamas have been married for 32 years and share their daughter Malia, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23.