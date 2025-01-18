‘Aht Aht Aht Stop All That Talking About Me and My Lady’: Barack Obama Quashes Divorce Rumors with Heartfelt Birthday Post to ‘Love of My Life’ Michelle

Barack and Michelle Obama’s supporters can breathe a little easier. It appears as if the presidential couple are staying together despite rumors that they’re calling it quits on their marriage.

Rumors have been circulating online suggesting that former president Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage was on the rocks.

The speculation stems from Michelle’s absence from her husband’s side at recent public events — namely Jimmy Carter’s funeral and the upcoming presidential inauguration. However, Barack has shut all of the whispers down with his most recent post to the “love of [his] life.

Barack Obama shut down rumors about him and Michelle allegedly splitting up with a touching birthday post to the former first lady. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In honor of his wife’s 61st birthday, Obama on Jan. 17 uploaded an Instagram photo of what seemed to be a special private dinner with the two holding hands across a table from each other while smiling at the camera.

In the caption, Barack wrote a sweet message dedicated to his wife on her special day.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you,” he wrote.

Former first lady Michelle responded, “Love you, honey!” with a heart and kissy face emoji.

Supporters reacted in the comments to Barack’s post.

“Love it! Dispelling those ugly rumors and supporting your wife. We love to see it,” wrote one person.

“He said ‘aht aht aht stop all that talking about me and my lady,’” commented a second.

A third commenter added, “Shutting down all the rumors I LOVE IT.”

Gossip of trouble in Barack and Michelle’s marriage began after Jan. 14’s announcement that Michelle would not be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. People began to infer something was up because the former first lady had also missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier that month but her husband was in attendance.

More fans were relieved to see that Barack or Michelle were still going strong also commented on Michelle’s absence.

One person said, “She said a felon’s inauguration? On my birthday weekend? No thank you America. And for that we give her a standing ovation.”

Someone else said, “I wouldn’t spend my birthday weekend at that inauguration either.”

Michelle, who has been married to Barack for 33 years, is said to have missed Jimmy Carter’s funeral due to a “scheduling conflict” because of an extended vacation in Hawaii. As for why she will not be making an appearance to Trump’s inauguration, an unidentified source told People magazine it is because she did not want to “pretend.”

Michelle and Barack were huge advocates of Vice President Kamala Harris as she ran in this most recent election against President-elect Donald Trump. They supported her by not only speaking at the Democratic National Committee but also by speaking at rallies to encourage people to vote.

While it has not been confirmed by Michelle or her team why she isn’t attending the inauguration, the source told People, “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake. Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.”

They said, “You’ll see her when she has a project or cause to promote but she doesn’t feel the need to be a public figure anymore.”