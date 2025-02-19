Malia Obama Fuels Ongoing Breakup Rumors After Seemingly Ditching Mysterious Older Boyfriend to be a Third Wheel on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day 2024 appears to have answered the questions surrounding Malia Obama’s rumored love life. It seemed she might not be dating Greek journalist and photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis, nor the much older record producer Dawit Eklund, as neither spent Love Day with her.

The former first daughter, 26, was spotted celebrating the romantic holiday as a third wheel to her coupled-up friends at a trendy Los Angeles hot spot, Great White Restaurant.

She was noticeably without any romantic companion on a day traditionally reserved for couples. Instead of a romantic evening, Obama opted for a night out with her friends Ames and Ruby, appearing perfectly content in her role as the third wheel, according to The List.

Throughout the evening, she shared laughs and maintained an upbeat conversation, seemingly unbothered by her single status. The group reportedly relaxed, lighthearted nature of her Valentine’s Day outing, filled with animated discussions and friendly banter at their booth, suggests she is embracing single life — or at the very least, keeping any current romance under wraps.

Malia Obama might be single after appearing as a third-wheel with her friends on Valentine’s Day. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

Her choice to celebrate with friends rather than a significant other has fueled speculation about her love life, especially given her previous public outings with Ambatzidis.

Last October, she was photographed having lunch with the Chuck Magazine co-founder in LA’s Larchmont area, sparking romance rumors.

The timing of her recent Valentine’s Day appearance has only added to the curiosity surrounding her relationships, even with Eklund. Obama and Eklund were first romantically connected in August 2022, but their relationship status has remained ambiguous. With no recent public sightings of the two together, some speculate that chapter has quietly closed.

Beyond her personal life, Obama’s evolving style has drawn attention.

From her lunch date in October to her casual Valentine’s Day look, her fashion choices reflect a growing confidence and individuality.

During her fall with the journalist outing, she showcased her signature laid-back aesthetic, layering a tangerine graphic baby tee over a crisp white button-up, pairing it with a double-pleated gray skirt and rugged hiking boots.

People went crazy when the elder Obama daughter that they watched grow up in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for eight years between 2009 to 2017, wore a white tank top, denim mini skirt, black thigh-high boots, and a black hat to pop star Billie Eilish’s 2024 Halloween party.

It wasn’t just her outfit that got people talking, but it was also the fact that she wore a snake wrapped around her neck and a tattoo around her left biceps.

However, on Valentine’s Day, though single, she was a little more tamed down. Obama kept it relaxed yet polished, further solidifying her status as a rising fashion influencer.

The Harvard graduate, now making a name for herself in Hollywood as a filmmaker and writer, continues to navigate fame on her own terms.

While her family name guarantees public interest, she has maintained a level of privacy reminiscent of her years in the White House. Her discretion extends to her rumored relationships.

Whether with Ambatzidis or Eklund, it seems she is attracted to people with a mutual artistic background.

Her mother, Michelle Obama, has previously spoken about her daughters’ dating lives, offering a pragmatic perspective.

In a 2022 interview, she emphasized the importance of young women exploring relationships to understand what they truly want. “That takes trying on some people,” the former first lady shared, making it clear that both she and former President Barack Obama support their daughters’ journey to finding love on their own terms.

Whether Obama’s Valentine’s Day third-wheel status signals a focus on self-growth or simply a preference for keeping her romantic life out of the spotlight, one thing remains certain: she is carving out her own path in Hollywood while maintaining a strong social life.

Despite the intense public fascination with her personal affairs, she appears at ease balancing her friendships, career, and private moments.

It also appears that this nepo child has the ability to navigate public scrutiny with the same poise and discretion that her parents have, keeping the world out of her business but still wanting to know what’s going on in her life.