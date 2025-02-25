‘How Cool Is My Wife?’: Michelle Obama Has Fans Going Wild as She Pulls Music Legend for Her Most-Watched Instagram Reel Ever

A resurfaced video is reminding the world why former first lady Michelle Obama might just be the coolest person ever to call 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home.

Originally recorded on Apr. 28, 2023, the clip captures Michelle stepping into the rock star spotlight with none other than Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band.

As the clip opens, you can see her husband, President Barack Obama, cheesing in the camera.

“How cool is my wife?” Barack says with a proud grin before panning the camera to Michelle, who is fully in the moment on stage with the legendary musician.

The footage shows Michelle Obama grooving to the rhythm, shaking a tambourine, and fully immersed in the moment as she shares the spotlight with rock legend Springsteen during a spirited rendition of “Glory Days” at the Barcelona concert.

Michelle Obama Teams Up with Music Legend for Viral Instagram Hit (Photo: @michelleobama / Instagram)

Flanking her on stage are Springsteen’s longtime partner and bandmate Patti Scialfa, along with actress Kate Capshaw.

The celebrity background ensemble not only excited and electrified the audience but also went viral once it was posted on the Internet.

E Street Nation reposted the video on Instagram almost two years later, highlighting its viral impact with the caption: “An unforgettable video. This is the most-watched video reel ever uploaded by the former first lady with 29 million views.”

The clip, initially shared by Michelle Obama on May 1, 2023, has since racked up over 2 million likes.

When the E Street Band’s fan page reposted the video, the group’s fans flooded the comments section to celebrate the “Becoming” author.

“I love this clip so much. Mrs. Obama getting her groove on with our boss. Absolutely remarkable,” one fan gushed.

“Now this gives you a reason to smile,” another wrote, summing up the joy radiating from the stage.

Admiration for Michelle was overwhelming.

“Now that’s a First Lady,” declared one person, while another added, “She is an incredible role model. Love Michelle Obama!! A true first lady!”

Some fans couldn’t help but direct their praise toward Barack as well, as if he were reading the comments or posted the video.

“Your wife should be running this country,” one person wrote, while another called the Obamas “The best President and First Lady ever!! Beautiful, lovely couple!”

With so many people upset with the new leadership, one comment on the E Street Nation post made a cry out to those times. Hoping Barack might see it, the person wrote, “Mr President, Not sure anyone told you but the country and democracy itself are on fire.”

Even Bruce Springsteen himself came up in the comments.

One fan noted, “You know she’s cool when Bruce is proud to be next to her,” while another countered, “Actually, I was thinking how lucky is Bruce Springsteen.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Obamas had traveled to Spain to hang out with Capshaw and her spouse, Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg. While there, the couples decided to attend the launch of Springsteen’s 2023 worldwide concert series.

The connection between the former first family and the rock icon was established during Barack’s presidential runs in 2008 and 2012 when Springsteen publicly supported him and took the stage at campaign events.

Obama later honored Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, and by 2021, the pair linked for the “Renegades: Born in the USA” podcast, where they delved into their thoughts on musical influences, personal relationships, and the complex nature of American society.

“Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family, and about America,” Barack Obama wrote in the book version of “Renegades.”

He added, “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

That bond carried into the 2024 election, where Obama and Springsteen actively supported Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Springsteen made his endorsement official on Oct. 3, 2024, with a post on his Instagram page.

On Oct. 24, they joined Harris at a campaign event in Georgia, and a few days later, on Oct. 28,, they appeared alongside John Legend at a rally at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, rallying voters in the final stretch before Election Day.

Harris would not win the election, losing to President Donald Trump by a slim margin.

But the resurfaced video is a reminder that there was a time in American politics, when the nation seemed good and were for the most part proud of its leadership.