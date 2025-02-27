‘Let’s Talk About the Residuals’: Xscape’s Tamika Scott Answers Sister LaTocha’s Plea for ‘Healing’ After Facing $30K Theft Allegations

Former Xscape singer LaTocha Scott is the latest vocalist to take part in the viral “Residuals” challenge as she aired out her grievances with her family.

In a Feb 25 Instagram video, she reworked the lyrics to Chris Brown’s hit “Residuals,” giving fans an intimate look into her life since stepping away from Xscape, the group she co-founded with sister Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

In a deeply emotional performance, LaTocha revealed that she and her husband, Rocky Bivens, have been separated for two years. Her rendition also touched on the estrangement from her sister Tamika, who accused LaTocha and Rocky of stealing money from the group.

“Took some time away I had to sit and face it. Who Can I Run To? Seems like nobody lately,” LaTocha sang, referencing Xscape’s 1995 hit remake of The Jones Girls’ classic.

She then made the revelation, “Even in a marriage ain’t nobody perfect, but we’ve been split two years and my heart is hurting.”

The challenge, originally started by singer Tank on his “R&B Money Podcast” as a tribute to Chris Brown’s album “11:11,” has drawn vocal powerhouses like Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman, Vedo, and Trevor Jackson, to try their pipes at it. Even Jacob Lattimore’s vulnerable take sparked speculation about his breakup with singer Serayah.

But LaTocha’s entry stood out for its raw honesty.

Perhaps most heartbreaking was her reference to the rift with Tamika, “And of course I miss my sister, this a crazy feeling, but y’all know family s—t being needing time for healing.”

She later added, “Losing my sister was insane. Kicked out of my group and its insane.”

The tension between the sisters first became public in November 2022 at the Soul Train Awards when LaTocha wore a gold gown while her band mates coordinated in black. The wardrobe mix-up was later revealed to stem from deeper conflicts within the group, resulting in allegations that Rocky had made separate travel arrangements without informing the group.

By December 2022, Tamika addressed the growing rift on Instagram Live, stating, “The problems that we’re having as a family should have never been spoken about.” She also suggested that Rocky had been spreading rumors about her husband.

Things escalated further in March 2023 on the “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” reality TV mini series when Tamika publicly accused LaTocha and Rocky of stealing $30,000 in songwriting royalties by redirecting payments to their company using Tamika’s songwriter ID. She also accused Rocky of taking side deals when he worked as Xscape’s manager.

“You stole my money,” Tamika declared on the Bravo series in front of their mother as LaTocha appeared shocked at the accusation.

Despite the drama, LaTocha continued performing Xscape music during a church service in July 2023 while pursuing a separate gospel music career — leading to mixed reactions from fans.

Tamika continues performing with Xscape as a trio alongside Kandi and Tiny, while LaTocha focuses on her solo career.

As of June 2024, the Scott sisters were still estranged, with no resolution in sight.

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star last June, Tamika shared how the drama impacted her mental health, saying she had to prioritize self-care.

Still, she encouraged fans to support LaTocha’s holiday album. “I would love for everyone to go and support my sister and her venture. … She’s doing her Christmas and I’m still kicking with Xscape,” Tamika said.

Fan reactions to LaTocha’s “Residual” challenge have been mixed. Some praised her vulnerability, with one Instagram user writing, “C’mon somebody! I hope y’all come back together because they do not sound the same without you.”

Another admitted, “Not going to lie, I listened to this and didn’t expect anything different but I was wrong. This was very vulnerable.”

One fan even apologized, “I apologize. I was one of the ones tearing you up on social media. I honestly didn’t consider all you were going through. I seen something I didn’t like and ran with it. That was foul and for that I apologize.”

However, skepticism remains.

One Lipstick Alley commenter questioned, “She & Rocky separated 2 years ago. But I’m confused because the lyrics…she still seems to think she’s the victim as it pertains to her sister and Xscape.”

Others, however, saw this as a moment for growth. “If she is being genuine, I can support Latocha on this. It’s time to come clean and take accountability. It’s a shame she had to hit rock bottom in order to learn her lesson, but sometimes it be like that.”

Tamika also weighed in on her sister’s “Residual” plea on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” on Feb. 27. When family friend and show host, DaBrat called her to give her take, LaTocha’s younger sister had these words to say, “She definitely ate vocally.”

Adding, “But in real life, you know, I think it’s it’s the great. It’s a genius marketing strategy for her new music.”

Tamika then addressed the elephant in the room: “We haven’t, you know, talked… She hasn’t [called]. My number is the same. The address is the same. So if this is real, sis pull up. You know I’m cooking now, let’s do breakfast.”

On her Instagram page, Tamika continued, “Waiting for the call sis @iamlatocha. Yes, please let’s talk about the residuals.”

As LaTocha continues to navigate her separation and career transition, fans are left wondering whether this vulnerable moment will open the door for reconciliation between her and Tamika, sisters whose harmonies helped define a generation of R&B.

She and Rocky, married in 1995 and they share one son, Jamon.