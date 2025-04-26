‘I Own the Name’: LaTocha Scott Says She Holds the Rights to Xscape’s Trademark After Blasting Sister Tamika for Betrayal and Disloyalty

Former Xscape member LaTocha Scott revealed the complicated dynamics between herself and her sister Tamika during a recent appearance on “The NeNe Leakes Show,” where she discussed her painful departure from Xscape and her strained sibling relationship.

The group consists of the Scott sisters, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

However, LaTocha is claiming she felt abandoned by her sister and the group after they allegedly proceeded with tour plans without informing her.

LaTocha Scott dishes on where she stands with her sister Tamika and her former group, Xscape. (Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; @iamlatocha/Instagram)



According to LaTocha, she only discovered the tour through friends Coco and Taj from SWV, not from her own group mates, which led her to send a formal letter through her lawyer requesting information.

“I never got a phone call, they never even responded to the lawyer, and they went on tour,” LaTocha told Leakes, suggesting this amounted to being kicked out of the group she helped create.

She expressed particular hurt over her sister Tamika’s involvement in continuing without her.

The interview resurrects a painful history between the Scott sisters, especially after LaTocha revealed that she once defended her sister when the group wanted to remove Tamika due to pregnancy.

“I remember when we were about to do ‘Understanding,’ the song was getting ready to come out and she had gotten pregnant, and I’ll never forget they were like ‘we’re gonna kick her out,'” LaTocha recalled.

Leakes also asked how the group continues to perform on tour as Xscape without LaTocha.

“They’re not supposed to,” she stated. “I own the name. I do,” noting that she “put” her sister Tamika’s name on it at some point.

LaTocha and Tamika are co-owners of the Xscape trademark according to official records. The trademark (Registration Number 5251236) was registered in July 2017, with both Scott sisters listed as original registrants. This legal arrangement significantly impacts the ongoing dispute, as co-owners cannot maintain infringement actions against each other.

The trademark also covers “Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by musical group” and has been active since 2017.

According to records, both sisters filed as original applicants and were granted equal ownership rights, which explains why LaTocha cannot legally prevent the remaining members from performing as Xscape despite her claims of trademark ownership.

This legal reality was highlighted by Kandi Burruss, who posted a pointed meme about trademark co-ownership, noting that “A co-owner of a trademark is unable to maintain an infringement action against another co-owner of the same trademark.”

She emphasized that each co-owner has the right to exercise trademark rights, including granting licenses to third parties like Live Nation and Monami Entertainment for tours.

Kandi’s post, which she briefly deleted before reposting as a collaborative effort with Tiny and Tamika, directly challenged LaTocha’s suggestion that she could prevent the group from touring.

“Despite All The Rumors, Xscape SWV The Queens of R&B Tour Is Definitely Still On!!” Kandi wrote, making it clear that LaTocha’s absence wouldn’t stop their plans.

The dispute over the name became a focal point after LaTocha’s departure, with fans divided over whether she could block performances using the Xscape name.

The legal documentation, however, confirms that Tamika’s co-ownership gives her the right to license the name to the remaining members regardless of LaTocha’s objections.

The Neighborhood Talk fans’ reactions to the interview were swift and critical.

One commenter wrote, “She just don’t STOP ! like girl nobody kicked u out , you thought u was bigger then the program and tried to go SOLO ! It flopped hang it up.”

Another pointed to the trademark issue, “The fact that she went out & trademarked the group’s name without them speaks volumes!” — though this comment overlooks that Tamika is also listed as an original registrant.

A third comment directly referenced the financial allegations, “LaTocha please… Where are Tamika’s residuals?”

Others criticized her perceived lack of accountability, “No accountability at all!!!!”

One fan claimed LaTocha was misrepresenting the situation, “Why is this woman STILL LYING? She tried to sue them and she couldn’t because she co-own the name with her sister so her sister has given them the right to use it.”

The complicated professional split began taking shape in late 2022 when Kandi announced that LaTocha had secured a solo gospel deal.

Tamika confirmed this development, explaining that LaTocha “asked to be taken off months ago” from promotional materials.

Their situation serves as a stark reminder of how quickly three decades of harmony can dissolve into discord. While Tamika continues performing with Xscape, leveraging her legal right as trademark co-owner, LaTocha’s claims of exclusive control have been undermined by the very legal documents she helped file.