‘Babyyyyy the Saints Ain’t Living Right’: Fans Call Out LaTocha Scott for Singing an Xscape Song at Church, ‘Don’t She Got A Whole Gospel Album’

Not everyone is here for LaTocha Scott’s new offering at a recent service.

Despite being a part of one of R&B’s most iconic groups from the ’90s with some of a generation’s most classic love songs, many were not impressed when Scott decided to sing one of them in front of the congregation.

A member videotaped her singing “Who Can I Run To,” Xscape’s remake of The Jones Girls’ ’70s classic, with a little gospel twist.

He captioned his post “I went to church looking for a word and instead I got …”

The clip went viral, and social media went wild wondering why she opted to sing the secular chart-topper versus a song from her gospel album.

One person wrote, “I’m not mad at trying to reinvent a song BUT this one is extremely popular recognized with a different context. Maybe us the music & change the lyrics or just sing the songs off your gospel album.”

I went to church looking for a word and instead I got LaTocha Scott singing who can I run to 🥴 pic.twitter.com/S7xHdYGylz — Sean Buffington (@SeanDBuffington) July 15, 2023

“Imagine Your ‘Gospel Album’ Flopping So Badly That You Have To Go To Church And Sing A Secular Song Your Group Made… And Switch The Vibe To Sing It Towards God,” one person sniped.

“Maam…can you dig in that basket and give me my offering back please,” another said with a similar observation.

Many were just wondering where the Lord was and if he cared about what was going on in his house.

“Jesus put your sandals on and come and see this,” a comment read.

“So, when I start rubbing on my husband’s leg during service, don’t say nothing since this what the choir selection is,” another joked.

One person was stuck on why she sang this song in the church.

“Babyyyyy the Saints Ain’t Living Right,” one person snapped.

Some people were less concerned about her singing a track from her 2023 album, “The Invitation: A Conversation With God.” Instead, they focused on the controversy that sprang up as a result of the reality show she did with her group and SWV, another mega group from the 90s.

“You can run to the bank and get your sister her money,” one person wrote, offering, “Or run AWAY from that cheating husband. She’s too talented and beautiful for this.”

Scott dropped her album on April 7, 2023. The first single from the album debuted at No. 27 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and No. 24 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart.