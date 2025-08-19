‘Get a Better Attitude!’: Xscape’s Tamika Scott Gives Young Waitress Big Tip After Other Staff Members Refused to Help Her

Xscape member Tamika Scott made one server’s night at a seafood restaurant in her home state.

Scott, 49, recently dined at The Juicy Crab in Buford, Georgia. The College Park native admitted to arriving at the location half an hour before the place closed.

Apparently, members of the wait staff were not excited about having to offer service to Scott and one of her daughters just 30 minutes before closing time.

The “Who Can I Run To” singer was able to eat at the crab boil spot located around 40 miles outside of Atlanta. She recalled the experience in an Instagram video.

Xscape singer Tamika Scott blessed a waitress at an Atlanta-area restaurant with a large tip after getting ignored by other workers. (Photo credit: therealtamikascott/Instagram)

“Don’t judge a book by [its] cover! I don’t look for special privileges. I believe EVERYONE should be treated fairly, no matter of their color, sex, or financial status!!” Scott captioned her post.

The mother of three continued, “Thank you to the young lady that helped me and my daughter! You never know what a person is going through. Be kind and never turn your back on anyone!”

In the video, Scott talks about being ignored by four different waitresses after entering The Juicy Crab. Finally, one unnamed waitress led the party to a table and took their order.

“Because she’s been nice, I’m going to bless her,” the veteran recording artist said into her camera about the only employee that properly greeted her.

She also told her followers, “And all the girls who turned their backs, and all the girls who didn’t want to wait on me, and they were talking and whispering, will not get this tip.”

Scott then counted out $700 in cash before presenting the money to her server. The Juicy Crab worker could then be seen saying, “Y’all just made my night. Thank you.”

In addition, Scott took a picture with the young woman who served her family at The Juicy Crab. Footage of that warmhearted interaction ignited feedback from Instagram users.

“I hope the other girls see this and get a better attitude, kindness can go such a long way,” one person wrote in Tameka’s Instagram comment section.

A second commenter wondered, “But why did they turn their backs, that’s weird! I’m glad you got someone to service you though.”

Someone offered advice to the friendly server, writing, “And she better not share it with them.” One reply to that remark read, “I hope she don’t tell them how much she got.”

“That was beautiful,” an impressed poster expressed. One of Scott’s backers declared, “This is why God would continue to bless you. Love this.”

An Xscape lover confessed, “Baby, she wasn’t excited enough. The way I would’ve act up.” Likewise, another fan stated, “Wow, she doesn’t even know [you] are a legend!! I would’ve been in there actin’ a plummmm foooolll.”

Tamika and her sister, LaTocha Scott, helped form Xscape in the early 1990s with her Tri-Cities High School classmates Tamera Coggins, Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris (née Cottle). Coggins left the group in 1992.

The foursome of Tamika, LaTocha, Kandi, and Tiny signed to Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings label. Their debut album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” dropped in October 1993. The project earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Xscape also released the “Off the Hook” album in 1995 and the “Traces of My Lipstick” album in 1998. Plus, they scored Billboard Hot 100 hits with singles such as “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To.”

In the late 1990s, LaTocha left Xscape to start a solo career and the rest of the R&B quartet went on hiatus. There have been several reunions over the last three decades, including a performance at the 2017 BET Awards.

That same year saw Bravo broadcast the “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It” reality television show which followed the lives of all four members. In 2023, the ladies returned to Bravo for the “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” limited series with fellow 90s-era R&B act SWV.

Tamika’s unpleasant-turned-sweet experience at a local restaurant may have been even more personal for the vocalist since she has branded herself as a foodie. Her “Table Set, Cooking with Tamika Scott” southern cookbook was published in 2022. She also sells “Southern Fuse” seasoning.