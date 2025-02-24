‘What a Refreshing Look’: Fans Shook Over Bianca Censori’s Modest Wardrobe at Movie Premiere After Husband Kanye West Exposes Spicy Photo Online

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an unexpected outfit much different than her signature revealing looks.

Censori, 30, accompanied West, 47, to the premiere held inside a Koreatown warehouse for Ye’s feature film starring the former Australian model on Feb. 22.

According to TMZ, the Australian architect arrived at the location in an all-black, nun-like ensemble that she kept on throughout the screening. Censori and her husband walked in hand-in-hand surrounded by heavy security presence.

Her decision to forgo her usual erotic-focused fashion choices garnered responses about Ye’s spouse online.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori shocks fans with a more modest clothing choice for a Los Angeles movie premiere. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the comment section of a Yahoo article, a few noted “what a refreshing look” to see Censori completely covered from head to toe.

Two others said, “She looked MUCH much better covered up then stripped off in public,” and “I didn’t recognize her with her clothes on………………..”



The Yeezy founder joined his wife in a similar all-black look as one person pointed out, “I prefer this look…..for both of them.”

Another Ye supporter stated, “He is so smart, it has the internet and world talking about them, which is his plan and very smart marketing that he does not pay for.”

However, other Yahoo readers aimed at West for his alleged treatment of Censori. One individual suggested, “Someone needs to check on this woman’s well-being” while another said, “Really weird. They are living in another reality.”

@tmz #KanyeWest and #BiancaCensori are putting on a united front amid their looming divorce … stepping out for the premiere of a feature film starring Bianca — well, we’re told it’s her. More details at the 🔗 in bio. ♬ original sound – TMZ

West and Censori’s outing in Los Angeles came after widespread rumors claiming the pair were headed for divorce just months after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary in December.

Speculation of a split increased when The Daily Mail claimed Ye’s wife was upset about arriving on the 67th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet on Feb. 2 in a long coat which she dropped to display a see-through slip revealing her body.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a representative for West, denied Censori is planning to divorce the 24-time Grammy Award winner over her red-carpet scandal and his unprovoked rants online. He told the Hollywood Reporter on Feb. 13 that the couple was preparing to spend Valentine’s Day together and had not made any “announcements about their private life” despite constant reports about their alleged breakup.

Breaking news 🚨🚨 UNCENSORED FOOTAGE.

Bianca Censori Axe wound exposed at the grammys pic.twitter.com/NuuT11fjl0 — FunStudio™️ (@FunStudioTaos) February 3, 2025

West offered a response to the backlash over Censori’s provocative Grammy attire. Following the ceremony, the “Gold Digger” hitmaker claimed that his wife “is the most googled person on the planet earth,” in a since-deleted IG post.

Additionally, West shared in a now-deleted tweet, “I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night, thinking, ‘Wow, I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart, talented, brave, and hot.'”

West has currently cleared his Instagram page except for a movie poster for his Bianca-focused project. The image features Censori’s bare body while lying on the floor.

“I’M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME,” West captioned the post.

TMZ reports the movie explores the female body and features Cesori in skintight lingerie, and baring it all while rolling around with no clothes on. She also cuts her blond wig with a pair of scissors at one point and later takes it off.

Kanye West was spotted watching his wife Bianca Censori’s new film at its Los Angeles premiere, which took place in Koreatown inside a warehouse. pic.twitter.com/FHif1hLIpF — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 24, 2025

“My description of it would be a fashion film of sorts. It’s this view into [Kanye’s] vision of her – if we were to see her through his eyes,” an unidentified source informed the New York Post.

The statement also included the source saying, “Ye drops [projects] when everyone’s least expecting them. He’s been filming everywhere. A little bit of [it] in Japan. Scenes from Italy, Spain.”

West married Censori weeks after finalizing his divorce from his first wife, reality television star and billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian, in Dec. 2022.

Apparently, Ye did not take his own advice from the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping “Gold Digger” track, because the hip-hop recording artist and Censori reportedly did not sign a pre-nuptial agreement.