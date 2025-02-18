‘That’s Someone’s Husband’: Kevin Hart’s NBA All-Star Outing Reignites Fears of Infidelity Years After Cheating Scandal Nearly Ruined His Marriage to Eniko

Kevin Hart’s name hit headlines this week after his appearance during the NBA All Star Weekend event in San Francisco — and it wasn’t all for good reason.

In addition to complaints about the players and the new format of the game, what made it harder to watch for many viewers was Hart’s constant interjection in the broadcast with his plethora of height jokes and random banter.

For some, he scored one funny moment at the end of the Sunday, Feb. 16, event, when he linked up with four women from the WNBA league — DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, and Courtney Williams. The recorded moment was a highlight for several fans but others, who kept Hart’s wife in mind, were giving the side-eye.

Kevin Hart’s hilarious interaction with women from the WNBA leaves fans asking about his relationship with his wife. (Photo: @wnba/Instagram, @enikohart/Instagram)

As people slowly left the arena, Hart was approached on the court by the quartet for a picture and what followed became one of the most talked about moments of the night.

The ladies stood side by side with Hart placed in the middle showing the clear contrast between them and the comedian’s short stature. Hart’s supposed 5-foot-4 frame was quite a difference in comparison to the women who were ranging from 5 feet 8 to 6 feet 3 in height.

Fans were shocked to see how short the actor really was, but not only that, the banter between them all sparked a few laughs. Jackson’s request to pick Hart up was one hilarious moment in the midst of the chaos, another followed when he joked that the women were “tall for no reason.”

At one point, the “Soul Plane” star even grabbed Carrington’s phone and said into it “Y’all look so stupid that’s why they don’t have clothes in y’all sizes.”

While the interaction did leave many fans laughing, there were others who had concerns about Hart’s spouse, Eniko Hart. The two have been married since 2016, but in 2017, a recording surfaced exposing Hart for cheating with another woman during a guys trip in Las Vegas.

Last year, Hart revealed that he was coerced to take a molly hours before he cheated. At the time of the scandal, Eniko was pregnant with their first child. He has vowed never to return to Sin City without his spouse, and the “Fatherhood” actor seems to have kept that promise.

Yet, a few fans are still worried about Eniko, commenting under WNBA’s Instagram post, “I know his wife still feeling some type of way cus it’s still attention.” Another wrote, “Kevin bout to cheat again.”

Someone else responded to the moment when Jackson asked to pick Hart up on WNBA’s TikTok writing, “That’s someone’s husband Rickea.”

But, based on his wife’s page, everything appears to be all good between them. In fact, Eniko was at Sunday’s game herself. She reposted Hart’s carousel post of the two of them pictured together in four different photos at the event looking happy.

In addition to their 7-year-old son Kenzo, the two also have their daughter Kaori Mai, who is 4. Hart, on the other hand, has two other children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart. His daughter Heaven is 19 and his son Hendrix is 17.