‘I Don’t Want to be That Guy’: Kevin Hart’s Take on Relationship Advice After Cheating Drama Has Social Media Shaking Their Heads in Agreement

Kevin Hart knows his strengths — and guiding young hearts isn’t one of them.

The comedian recently appeared on Kai Cenat’s livestream alongside social media comedian and influencer Druski. During the 24-hour, sleepover-style stream, the trio began discussing relationships when Druski asked Hart what it was like to “lock it down,” referencing Hart’s marriage.

Kevin Hart was candid about how his conduct in his marriage to Eniko Hart might not present the best example to his pals Kai Cenat and Druski when they recently asked him for relationship advice years after his cheating scandal. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet)

After the question and Cenat’s suggestion that Hart had “the most experience,” the “Fatherhood” actor was quick to admit he wasn’t qualified to give advice.

“I don’t like giving relationship advice… it’s not that I’m the best fu**king’ example,” he said.

Sensing where the conversation might lead, Druski quickly tried to steer it in another direction. “OK, moving on,” he said frantically.

But Hart wasn’t done. He elaborated on why he tends to avoid giving relationship wisdom.

“I’m saying I’ve had my ups and downs, so I’m not going to sit up here like I’m the guru,” he continued.

Both of his younger counterparts laughed in agreement that Hart is far from the beacon of relationship enlightenment. “Are you laughing because I’m opening up on the channel being honest, saying ‘I don’t want to be a relationship guru’? I don’t want to be that guy,” Hart explained. Still, he tried to offer something meaningful.“It’s dope as f**k to know you have a person. And me and my wife are not only each other’s persons, but we’re best friends, and we have a dope ass family…” he began, before being interrupted by Druski, who said, “I’m just trying to get a [woman.]”

Although Hart’s moment of introspection seemed genuine, fans online couldn’t help but poke fun at his evasiveness.

“At least he’s self-aware,” noted one Lipstick Alley, in response to clip shared on @Glock_Topickz’s X account.

Another added, “At least he’s honest. There’s several more people who should follow suit.”

One reader pointed out, “Everyone should do this, because every relationship and person is different.”

And another wrote, “He just tired of y’all making fun of him every time he talks about his ‘RIB.’”

Hart’s use of the term “rib” to refer to his wife, Eniko, has long been a topic of online debate. He used the biblical referemce in a 2017 Instagram post celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Hart captioned a black-and-white photo of their first dance. “Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine. Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level… Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do… Thank you for turning my house into home… Thank you for simply making me Happy… You are & will forever be my ‘Rib’… 1 year down & the rest of our life to go… Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!!”

Hart’s attempt to signal a deep, even spiritual connection wouldn’t seem unusual if not for the couple’s rocky history.

In 2017, while Eniko was pregnant with their son, Enzo, Hart had a drug-fueled night in Las Vegas with a millionaire friend and a group of women. Surveillance footage from the ARIA Resort and Casino captured Hart playing high-stakes poker and dining with the group.

Things escalated when Hart, reportedly under the influence of molly, retired to a suite with two women. The night ended with a scandalous sex tape featuring a woman named Montia Sabbag. Allegedly, an anonymous person later contacted Hart’s team demanding money to keep the tape private.

The “Lift” actor apologized to his wife and kids for embarrassing their family in the same way he did his first wife, Torrei Hart. Kevin and Torrei have two adult children together before he made it big time, but during their eight-year marriage, they also dealt with infidelity on his part.

The cheating scandal exploded when Hart’s longtime friend, Jonathan “JT” Jackson, was accused of involvement in the extortion. Their friendship fell apart due to the allegations and Hart not speaking up to defend his friend, but the charges against Jackson were dropped in 2021.

Jackson later sued Hart for $12 million, claiming the comedian failed to honor an agreement to publicly clear his name with a specific, supportive statement. Hart instead released a more generalized video acknowledging the dropped charges but emphasizing a desire to move forward. In October, a judge ruled in Hart’s favor, stating that Jackson had forfeited his right to sue by agreeing to private arbitration in their earlier settlement.