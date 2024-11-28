After Drug-Induced Cheating Scandal In Vegas, Kevin Hart Stays True to His Word About Not Returning to Sin City Without His Wife

Kevin Hart is proving himself to be an honest man. Last year, the actor revealed that he would not return to Las Vegas unless his wife, Eniko Hart, was by his side. The statement came after Kevin was caught cheating in 2017 during a trip to Sin City with some friends.

Keeping his word, on Nov. 24, Kevin’s wife documented the Hart family trip to Las Vegas, where the couple and their children were all present to celebrate their son Enzo’s seventh birthday. The video, posted to Instagram, showed the family attending a Formula 1 race event, taking pics with race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and going to see the Blue Men Group. Even Kevin’s brother, Robert Hart, was in attendance.

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart take their family to Las Vegas following cheating scandal in 2017 Photo: @kevinhart/Instagram)

Fans reacted to Eniko’s post with positive messages to the family.

One person wrote, “Beautiful family, I love to see them all together. The best of The best.”

“Each kid look just like of Kevin, strong genes,” another person wrote.

This is not the first time Kevin Hart has been back to Vegas since the 2017 cheating scandal. Last year, Hart celebrated his 44th birthday with family and friends in the city, and once again Eniko was by his side.

On Nov. 27, new details surrounding Kevin’s 2017 cheating scandal in Las Vegas were revealed. According to RadarOnline, Hart and an unnamed (married) billionaire pal chartered a private jet to Vegas along with three women, two of which would eventually be caught in the middle of Hart’s outrageous affair. While his wife Eniko was home, pregnant with the couple’s first child, Hart indulged in some high-stakes poker at the Aria before heading out to dinner with his pal and the two beauties — one of which being a model named Montia Sabbag, whom he was recorded having a tryst with later that night.

In recently released police recordings, Hart says he was out with his billionaire friend and the three women when his married billionaire pal offered him molly.

“I said, ‘No, I don’t really f—k with drugs like that,” Kevin told police before admitting to being pressured into taking the drug.

Hart then puts half of the pill into his drink and parties for the rest of the night before heading back to his hotel room with Montia, a second woman, Morgan, and $200,000 in casino chips.

“My security guards that were with me told me, ‘Kevin, you are f—d up, but it didn’t seem like you were f—d up to the point we were worried’,” the comedian admitted.

Hart says that he handed off his casino chips and jewelry to his security and instructed that they ensure the women turned off their cellphones before the trio’s nightcap. The following morning, Hart had sexual intercourse with Montia Sabbag. Not long after, the “Think Like a Man” star was contacted by blackmailers demanding $15 million in hush money. When Hart didn’t immediately meet their demands, the culprits DM’d Eniko Hart a copy of a sex tape recorded in Vegas between Kevin and Montia.

The incident caused Kevin to fall out with his former close friend, Jonathan JT Jackson, who was accused of being in on the extortion plot. Police alleged that Jackson leaked the tape, but in 2021, criminal charges against Jackson were dropped.

Now Jackson is seeking $12 million in damages from Kevin, claiming that the father of four did not uphold their agreement to put out a statement clearing Jackson’s name.

In the statement, the “specific verbiage” Kevin was supposed to use was something like this: I “lost someone close to me that I loved and still have very much love for or high levels of love for, and I’m proud to say that all charges against JT Jackson have been dropped and he is not guilty and had nothing to do with it and this matter at hand that once was so tough to deal with and so heavy for me and my household is now put to bed.”

Instead, Kevin had an ambiguous version of the statement. In a video of him driving, He said, “JT Jackson has recently been found not guilty, and those charges had been dropped against him, and I could finally speak on what I once couldn’t. I couldn’t do it because of the legal process you know they kind of put a fork in the road between he and I, and our relationship was lost. But I’m glad that now not only can I finally speak on it but I can say I’m happy that that chapter in my life is over. I’m happy that we’re able to put a period on that sentence and I’m excited to get back to life as we once knew it. I want to get back to life as I once knew it and put that behind me and move on. This message is about moving on. It’s over. It’s over and I’m happy that it’s over.”

In October, Kevin won victory in Jackson’s lawsuit. The judge said Jackson forfeited his right to sue him because he added a clause to their initial settlement that agreed to private arbitration.

Now that this is behind him, Kevin and Eniko seem to be doing well in the past few years since the incident. The two even went on to have another child together, who is now 4 years old.