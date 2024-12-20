‘She Cooked You!’: Fans are Stunned as Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Finds Pleasure In Watching Comedian Get His A— ‘Whooped’

Comedian Kevin Hart’s competitive spirit was humbled in a major way when tennis champion Naomi Osaka visited his home for what seemed like an innocent game of pickleball.

The encounter left his wife, Eniko Hart, thoroughly entertained as she watched her husband’s sporting confidence dissolve in front of her eyes against the four-time Grand Slam winner.

Kevin has invested a lot of time in playing pickleball, loving the sport like other celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio and Shaquille O’Neal. Due to his familiarity with the paddle, he initially believed he could hold his own against Osaka. However, a now viral video of their match shows fans something different.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Night School” held at Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE Stadium 14 on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

He showed promise in the first game, ending in a respectable 11-7 loss, but what followed was nothing short of a master class by the tennis pro. The second game saw Osaka demolish Kevin even worse, demonstrating the vast gulf between amateur enthusiasm and professional athletic prowess.

“Word on the street is that I might be a pro in pickle ball,” he humorously admitted his defeat to his 178 million followers.

“Ok not really but I’m good damn it,” Kevin continued. “At least I thought I was until @naomiosaka came over to my house and whooped my a— like I stole something First game I held my own 11-7 and felt good about myself.”

He then added, “The next game she made me understand the true definition of a pro and beat me 11-1.”

The viral moment garnered numerous reactions from many about “The sporting event we didn’t know we needed!”

One person teased, “She’s cooked you!!!” A second person joked, “I’d Love to see Naomi come over to Pickleball oh and cough cough, you too Kevin !”

One fan quipped, “You and diddy played pickle ball too if I remember correctly,” referencing one of his entertainment friends who was arrested in September on federal charges of sex trafficking and more.

Eniko even found particular amusement in the situation, commenting “Lol. This was so fun to watch!” as her husband’s trademark bravado met its match.

Kevin’s defeat became even more entertaining when Osaka shared a photo of them together on her Instagram Story. She began, “I would like to say this was my first time playing pickle ball and I thought I was gonna lose by the amount of sh*t talking my opponent was doing lmao.”

Tennis and now pickleball star Naomi Osaka teases comedian Kevin Hart after beating him in a match. (Photo: Instagram/ @naomiosaka )

Currently training under Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Osaka couldn’t resist playfully jabbing again at Hart’s expense, in another post writing, “The face you make when you lose 11-1 after talking sh*t the whole time. @kevinhart4real #cantrelate.”

While Hart claims, “I got her right where I want her…. This isn’t over damn it!!!!!” the footage suggests he might need considerable practice before challenging the Haitian-Japanese titan to a rematch.

Despite the crushing defeat, the “Ride Along” star maintained his usual humor and expressed appreciation for the experience.

Hart praised Osaka’s interaction with his family, writing, “Thank you for coming and being so damn cool and super thank you for being so sweet to my kids!!!!! We love you and can’t wait to watch you kick ass in the Australian Open!!!!!”

The match highlights Osaka’s natural athletic ability, as she has recently taken up pickleball – a paddle sport played on a smaller court that emphasizes strategy over power. Unlike her regular tennis serves, pickleball requires underhand serves and features a non-volley zone near the net, making it more accessible to casual players.

While this was not the 27-year-old’s first time playing pickleball, she is clearly a newbie, which made the victory even more impressive.

The former World No. 1 athlete recently shared a video on X of her trying pickleball for the first time at a gym in Japan.

Naomi playing pickleball at @PlayAcadNaomi, in Japan! 🏓 pic.twitter.com/EPKPhtkypQ — Naomi Osaka Brasil (@naomiosakabr) October 19, 2024

The tennis star learned the basics, including navigating the “kitchen” and hitting the ball mid-air, before playing a quick doubles match.

After an initial misstep into the net, Osaka displayed her signature groundstrokes and even returned a lob with ease—though seasoned players might’ve let it go out. Fans are loving the young mother’s foray into America’s fastest-growing sport.