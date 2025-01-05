‘Girl Stay Away from Him’: Kevin Hart Caught Shamelessly Gushing Over Female Influencer In Front of His Wife Eniko

Popular social media influencer Leenda Dong walked into a wave of admiration when she met comedian Kevin Hart for the first time.

The two had a funny exchange during the “Go VIP with Kevin Hart” Airbnb event at the Coramino Live Lounge in Los Angeles on Sept. 26, 2024.

Dong, known for her hilarious social media skits about everything from millennial dating woes to family life, met the “Jumanji” star, who claimed he and his wife, Eniko, were such big fans of her.

Kevin Hart seemingly gushing over female influencer at Airbnb event with wife, Eniko Hart. (Photo: @enikohart/Instagram)

“When you meet @kevinhart4real one of my fav comedians that I looked up to for comedy. Was so happy to hear that him and his wife @enikohart enjoys my crazy ass videos and gave me encouraging words,” she captioned a video of their interaction on Instagram.

In the clip, Dong enters Hart’s private lounge and is instantly greeted by him with “Oh my God!” before directing someone to find his wife so she can meet the social media star too.

The “Lift” actor then goes on to tell Dong how much they “love” her and her “creativity.” Obviously shocked, she replies, letting Hart know he is one of “her favorite comedians.”

“Oh, stop, you’re going to make me cry,” he responds before his wife enters the video and recognizes the budding star.

As Eniko and Dong speak, Hart looks into the camera and earnestly states, “I’m the fan. You see that.” The video ended with a photo of the moment Dong got to take a flick with her favorite comedian.

The majority of the comments on the post congratulated and encouraged the influencer.

Over 23,000 people agreed with the commenter who said, “Kevin Hart was so star struck.” Several other followers stated that remarks like, “Awww! He fanned out over you. Such a sweet moment. Happy for you!!!”

Many were very supportive of Dong’s meeting her favorite comedian, including one who suggested, “Do I smell co-Star?!!! I think I do! Put these two in a movie together!!!”

Eniko capped off the wholesome moment in the comments, telling the influencer, “It was so nice to meet you.” Despite the wholesome remark, some followers jumped at the opportunity to warn Dong.

“The fact Kevin said go get his wife @enikohart to meet you says a lot,” said one person, while another observer noticed, “His wife irritated me with whatever she said.”

But other commenters began making allusions to Hart’s associations with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Girl, stay away from him. He’s on the diddy list,” one quip read.

One follower blatantly asked, “Did his hands smell like baby oil?”

While Hart has not been proven to be associated with any recent claims or charges against the Bad Boy Records founder, Hart seems to be doing everything to stay on his best behavior, including keeping his wife Eniko close by.

Last year, more details came out about Hart’s 2017 cheating scandal that included a reckless night of gambling and drug use in Las Vegas.

Last year RadarOnline obtained a recording of a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office investigator interviewing the now-45-year-old about details of that night.

He claimed that he and an unnamed (married) billionaire pal had chartered a private jet to Vegas with three women. As the wild night continued, Hart stated that he would eventually be “pressured” into taking a drug.

“My security guards that were with me told me, ‘Kevin, you are f—d up, but it didn’t seem like you were f—d up to the point we were worried’,” Radar reported the comedian admitted in the interview.

Hart would eventually confess to having sexual intercourse with model Montia Sabbag and that he was being extorted with a recording of their acts used as blackmail.

The night’s events caused Hart to fall out with his former close friend, Jonathan JT Jackson, who was accused of being involved in the extortion plot. Police arrested Jackson in 2021 on criminal charges; one count of extortion, one count of extortion by threatening letter criminal case, two counts of identity theft, and one count of attempted selling of stolen property. All the charges against Jackson eventually were dropped.

Last year, Jackson sued the “Think Like a Man” star in June 2024, claiming Hart did not uphold his end of an agreement to declare Jackson’s innocence and clear his name of any wrongdoing in the public eye. Instead, Hart stated facts, noting that Jackson’s charges were dismissed.

Months later in October, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Daniel S. Murphy ruled that Jackson forfeited his right to sue Hart due to a clause to their initial settlement that agreed to private arbitration.

However, the “Jumanji” star was more concerned about keeping the relationship with his wife Eniko, who was pregnant with their first child at the time of his infidelity. Hart has since vowed never to return to Sin City without his wife in tow, and seems he to be keeping good on that promise.