‘Don’t Do It Jen’: Common’s Rehearsal Video Sets Off Wedding Bells as Fans Warn Jennifer Hudson to Pump the Brakes

Rapper Common has fans frazzled after a video surfaced of him preparing for a wedding.

The rapper’s dating roster features a star-studded lineup of beautiful and talented Black women in the industry, but it rarely moves beyond the dating phase — with Common seemingly unable to turn high-profile romances into anything lasting.

The 53-year-old has never been engaged nor married to any woman in his life, but it’s clear he enjoys having a partner. He’s currently dating EGOT winner and daytime talk show host Jennifer Hudson and now fans are wondering if they secretly tied the knot.

Common’s wedding rehearsal has fans assuming he finally tied the knot with Jennifer Hudson. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In a Dec. 17 video, the “Come Close” rapper was wearing a pastel green suit and brown leather shoes, all while being taught how to walk in the ceremony. Event planner Kia C. Jenkins stood next to Common detailing how he should walk down the aisle.

He and Jenkins practiced the walk in what looked like a hotel room.

One fan was in shock to see the three-time Grammy-winner all suited up for a ceremony, especially because many believe he might never get married.

The person said, “That’s Common!!!! They really are getting married!!! Wowwww!!!!”

But one skeptical individual typed out a quick warning to Hudson.

“Don’t do it Jen,” they said.

Without giving much of an explanation another person wrote, “Baby if he was walking with JHud we was going to have a problem.”

A fourth person who realized exactly what was going on said, “Lawd I thought Common was getting married.”

Common wasn’t the groom this time, but he was one of the groomsmen at a recent nuptial ceremony. The wedding planner was giving a demonstration in the video, showing what she does when someone in the wedding can not make it to rehearsals.

She put in the caption, “If someone couldn’t make the rehearsal, we adjust. We practice in the hotel.”

It’s clear that Common was the one that could not make the rehearsal, hence why Jenkins was showing him how he would walk, presumably with one of the bridesmaids.

The wedding Common attended, which took place earlier this year on Aug. 24, was actually for a couple named Shevaz Freeman and Marlon Everett . It’s not clear what their realtionship is to the actor, but it’s possible that it’s someone he’s known from his home city of Chicago, since that is where the wedding was held.

In a separate post, which was a carousel of photos, Common was captured pinning a boutonniere on Marlon’s suit jacket. He was also the first groomsmen lined up near the alter in another picture. The last photo in the carousel showed him on a mic.

Though she was not the bride, Hudson was in attendance at the wedding as well.

Jenkins shared a video of Shevaz partying with a small group of people in her reception outfit. The group cheered her on, yelling as she danced. Common and Hudson were part of the group. Initially, Hudson stood with her arm wrapped around the bride for pictures before joining in on the dancing and cheering. Common, who was later cropped out of the frame, was seen standing on the outside of the circle.

Hudson’s appearance and close proximity to the bride suggests she too is familiar with the couple and not just as Common’s date.

As far as these two making it down the aisle, only time will tell. Hudson was once engaged to her son’s father, David Otunga. But, like Common, she’s never been married. She and Otunga called it quits in 2017 after about 10 years together.

In a 2024 radio interview with 100.3 Philly’s R&B, Common was asked about marriage and his relationship to Hudson.

He said, “Marriage is something that if I were to get married then Jennifer is the person.”

He added,“I think at this point in my life I feel like when I make these choices I’m really aware about all my feelings about it, thoughts about it. And if I was to make that choice, it would be just coming from the relationship that I’m in, and also me just saying this is what’s best for us, and her feeling like this is what’s best for us.”

Rumors about the two dating started in 2022 when they were starring in the movie “Breathe.” Despite repeated appearances at NBA games and theater shows, neither Hudson or Common confirmed the romance until a 2024 appearance on her talk show.