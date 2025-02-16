‘They Are Intimidated!’: MAGA’s Smear Campaign Backfires Again As Jasmine Crockett Shuts Down Absurd $9M Net Worth Claim from DOGE Fan Page

Jasmine Crockett squashes lies and misinformation so often that it’s practically a part-time job. The outspoken Democratic representative from Texas is on the defense once again, calling out the latest slander against her as “dumber than bricks.”

This time, a popular fan page for DOGE, the infamous Department of Government Efficiency headed up by Elon Musk, falsely claimed the congresswoman amassed $9 million as a public servant.

“Crockett’s net worth grew substantially last year during the 2024 election. Do you think members of Congress use their positions to self-enrich themselves?” a Feb. 13 post by “DOGE News – Department of Government Efficiency” asked, hinting that the second-term representative was involved in nefarious financial dealings.

U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The mysterious account, which has a quarter million followers, cites her annual salary as a congresswoman and creepily itemizes the value of three properties she allegedly owns in Texas, including a loft in Austin and a lakefront cabin in Galveston.

But Crockett is having none of it. “PLEASE POST the tax assessor links to my lavish cribs… I need to see the addresses and see if these people will give me keys since the properties are mine, lol,” she lightheartedly joked on X. “I know one thing is true. They are intimidated… otherwise, they wouldn’t waste their time trying to come up with outlandish stories,” she wrote.

Clearly, her attackers are throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks — and for now, they seem to be having a difficult time of it.

“I see ya’ll have dropped the fake husband scandal. Next, I guess y’all will make up some kids and baby daddies… can’t let your feeble leader be the only one with a bunch of ex-wives and baby mommas,” she remarked.

These people either have no relationship with the truth or really are dumber than bricks or both… I know one thing is true. They are intimidated… otherwise they wouldn’t waste their time trying to come up with outlandish stories. PLEASE POST the tax assessor links to my lavish… https://t.co/mYCXggXbYW — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 14, 2025

Just last week, disgraced MAGA influencer Ryan Fournier spun an elaborate lie that Crockett illegally diverted $500,000 of government funds to her “husband.” For the record, she’s not married, and Fournier quickly deleted the post once she called him out on social media.

As Crockett’s profile has grown, so have the attacks from Trump supporters. She gained widespread national attention after a fiery speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where she labeled Trump “America’s nightmare.” Her unfiltered interviews on MSNBC, where she blasted the President as a “thug” and “white supremacist,” have also drawn the ire of the far right. She’s the source of a blizzard of headlines and continues to fend off racist and misogynistic insults almost daily, it seems.

This time, she had an assist from the public thanks to the “community notes” feature on X, Elon Musk’s solution to the wild conspiracy theories and misleading information that run rampant on social media.

“Representative Crockett’s finances are publicly available. She doesn’t have a net worth of $9 million, and she doesn’t own three properties,” reads the matter-of-fact rebuttal that links to government disclosures and property records.

In the comments section, Crockett once again gets the last word, asking the Trump supporters to wake up.

“All the while Elon is robbing the country blind… stealing from your farmers, grannies, and children, all while somehow getting hundreds of millions more in government contracts,” she wrote, adding, “But y’all outraged about a easily disprovable lie and unfazed by an absolutely undeniable corrupt truth.”