‘What Is Your Claim to Fame?’: Far-Right Trump Adviser Calls Jasmine Crocket a ‘Ghetto Black B-tch,’ and It Doesn’t End Well for Her

An unofficial top adviser to President Donald Trump has gone on another vicious attack against a sitting Black member of Congress, and it’s not the first time she’s gone after high-profile Black women.

After the House of Representatives passed a resolution Friday honoring the conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed by a lone gunman at a Utah university earlier this month, “as a courageous American patriot,” Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett said she was disappointed in her white Democratic colleagues.

Axios reported Democrats, most of whom disliked Kirk and disagreed with much of his racist and misogynistic views, said they felt they had to support it because it also denounced his assassination. They also said they feared becoming the target of violence if they opposed it.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett speaks at The 60th Annual Commemoration Of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, Malcolm X on February 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

The vote was 310-58, with only Democrats opposing it, including Crockett. Thirty-eight Democrats just voted present, and 22 didn’t vote at all.

In an interview Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash, the host of “State of the Union,” Crockett responded to criticism of her vote.

“One of the things I do want to point out that’s not been laid out that honestly hurts my heart is when I saw the no votes, there were only two Caucasians, for the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color and so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues cannot see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us,” Crockett told Bash.

She also said a month before his death, Kirk again targeted her and spoke negatively about her on his podcast, accusing her of being involved in “the great white replacement.”

“Yeah, I’m not honoring that kind of stuff, especially as a civil rights attorney and understanding how I got to Congress, knowing that there were people who died, people that were willing to die that worked to make sure that voices like mine could exist in this place,” she continued.

“It’s unfortunate that more of my colleagues, even on my side of the aisle, could not see the amount of harm that this man was attempting to inflict upon our communities,” she added.

Bash referenced the violent rhetoric Kirk often employed, and others in the MAGA movement as well.

“There is a debate over heated rhetoric on all sides,” Bash pointed out.

“Whether it’s heated or not, the fact is Charlie Kirk should still be here,” Crockett replied. “It should not have been that there was political violence that resulted because of the words that were coming out of his mouth. Just like plenty of MAGA hates when I mention white supremacy, which kind of tells you where MAGA stands, but nevertheless they get very upset when I talk about white supremacy, but that doesn’t mean that somebody should then try and find a bullet or try to find a knife and harm me. Not in America, because that’s not who we are supposed to be.”

Kash Patel Pretends He Doesn’t Know Dylann Roof, the Mass Murderer Who Killed Nine Black Churchgoers, Viewers Swear He’s Lying

Right-wing extremist Trump confidante Laura Loomer, who is known for her racist political commentary, conspiracy theories, and misinformation, took to social media, calling Crockett a “ghetto black b-tch.”

“It hurt my heart,” Loomer started her post, mocking Crockett’s response to Bash, “that we have ghetto black b-tches who hate America serving in Congress.”

Social media erupted. “But that ‘ghetto black bitch’ is a sitting member of Congress. What is your claim to fame other than bad face lifts??? The worst place for a black person to be is in a white person’s head,” Naunnie in Philly clapped back on X.

“Loomer’s obsession with Black women isn’t politics, it’s envy. She failed where they succeeded, so racism is her coping mechanism. Crockett has law degrees and legislation under her belt. Loomer has mugshots and ban lists,” X user Alex Cole pointedly stated.

And Leaonidas K put it this way, “Her obsession and hate of black women is who she is. Wikipedia’s description of this white trash is spot on: Conspiracy theorist Misinformation White nationalist (white supremacist is a better fit. Alt-right politics.”

Her obsession and hate of black women is who she is.

Wikipedia’s description of this white trash is spot on:

Conspiracy theorist

Misinformation

White nationalist (white supremacist is a better fit.

Alt-right politics pic.twitter.com/b01uN5dV9l — Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) September 22, 2025

“And we hate ugly ass, white trailer trash, racist ass white women who can seem to elevate themselves to a level that Jasmine Crockett has— I didn’t know Black Ghetto Women as she referred– Ya’ll just hate to see Black women succeed in this country,” JustSomeThoughts commented on X.

Loomer has attacked other Black women in Congress. She also called the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee a “ghetto b-tch” and has spread false and racist conspiracy theories about Somali-American Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.