‘Try Me If You Want!’: MAGA Influencer Forced to Delete Slanderous Post Accusing Jasmine Crockett of Corruption After Congresswoman’s Fiery Clap Back

When Jasmine Crockett recently called Trump “a thug” and a “white supremacist” during live broadcasts on MSNBC, it unleashed a wave of racist vitriol from MAGA supporters, who launched a smear campaign against the Democratic congresswoman on social media.

Crockett, a rep from Texas’ 30th congressional district, blasted Trump for pardoning the Jan. 6 rioters and making moves to gut the federal government, among other things. Of all the attacks on her reputation and insults she’s endured in retaliation over the past week, one stands out for its sheer idiocy.

Ryan Fournier, co-founder of the popular young Republican group Students For Trump, noticed that she and her private security guard, Marcus Crockett, share the same last name. Fournier fabricated a story about the fraudulent use of government funds, accusing the congresswoman of illegally funneling $500,000 to her so-called “husband” for security services.

Jasmine Crockett attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

“You would think as a husband, you would do that for free…” he snidely wrote on his X account.

News flash: Jasmine Crockett has never been married. The congresswoman immediately set the record straight, which prompted Fournier to delete his embarrassing post, but not before people could take screenshots.

MAGAs are dumb af man. seriously. pic.twitter.com/Scfzcq0qU3 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 7, 2025

In her scathing four-point rebuttal on X, the congresswoman put the rumors to rest about Fournier’s baseless claim.

“Can we just start & stop with the fact that I’m not even married, never have been, & never even sought a marriage license which would be available as a matter of public record?” Crockett wrote, noting that she uses her maiden name. “Why would I have a husband with the same last name as my maiden,” she stated.

Crockett acknowledged a slim chance that the 29-year-old pundit could be “genuinely confused” about the last names, but when it comes to lying and slander, she had a clear warning: “Anyone who wants to play with me in the form of outright slander… try me if you want… I hope you are already broke and not worth my time is all I’ve gotta say.”

Define Mediocre sorry ass white boy, you say 👇🏾. He’s been reassured that he’s not alone though, because these racist fools… don’t realize that I’m one of the “other” black women in Congress.



1) Can we just start & stop with the fact that I’m not even married, never have… https://t.co/lJrQIZVrZc — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 7, 2025

Crockett, a civil rights and criminal defense attorney, served as a national co-chair for the Harris-Walz presidential campaign. She has long been a vocal critic of Trump and his far-right supporters and is known for her sharp comebacks. This time is no different; she referenced Melania Trump’s old anti-bullying slogan, “Be Best,” in her candid remarks.

“They want to throw dirt in an attempt to get me unseated since they aren’t a fan of me dragging their raggedy asses for filth… BE BETTER… but they literally can’t, which is why they feel so ‘oppressed,’” she wrote.

They want to throw dirt in an attempt to get me unseated since they aren’t a fan of me dragging their raggedy asses for filth… BE BETTER… but they literally can’t which is why they feel so “oppressed.” — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 7, 2025

This is not Fournier’s first brush with notoriety.

In November 2023, he was arrested in North Carolina for pistol-whipping a woman thought to be his girlfriend. He faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female, according to court documents.

Those charges were later voluntarily dropped. More recently, he was caught up in the center of the TikTok meme coin controversy.

After seeing the success of Trump and Melania’s meme coins, he launched his own coin in January based on the TikTok ban, which turned into a chaotic mess after it crashed and burned. According to The Daily Dot, he has denied scamming his followers out of millions of dollars.

“Yeah sounds about WHTYE (supremacist, that is),” wrote Crockett. “You have the audacity to be an arrested, accused woman beater, [pretending] to be superior to a whole ass congresswoman by OUTRIGHT fabricating & lying on me when your truth is a million times worse! Take several seats loser!”