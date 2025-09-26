‘They’re So Scared of Her’: Trump Sparks Backlash After Viewers Zoom In and Spot His Cabinet’s Cringe Reaction the Second He Mentions Jasmine Crockett

President Donald Trump has made a habit of lashing out at his political opponents, but his fixation on Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett has grown especially intense and even his own Cabinet couldn’t hide their unease when her name came up.

That tension was on full display Thursday when, during an Oval Office signing event, Trump went off-script to hurl insults at the congresswoman—remarks that quickly backfired once Crockett’s own blistering takedown started making the rounds.

President Donald Trump and his administration are facing backlash for a shameful reaction to lawmaker. (Credit: White House Video Screengrab)

A reporter started to ask a question about Crockett, when Trump’s Cabinet members who were standing behind him burst out laughing as the president began insulting the lawmaker.

“Jasmine Crocket? Rember what I said. Is she any relation to the late great Davy Crockett? I don’t think so,” Trump asked trying to sound funny.

“Let me tell you … she’s a very low IQ person. I mean if we ever had to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one [who] should take one,” he said, fumbling his words trying to find more demeaning names.

Laughing will make dear leader happy! pic.twitter.com/l1yqTHLaRz — Dusty (@DustyFromWI) September 25, 2025

“I don’t think we should waste our time. This is a low IQ person who I can’t even believe is a Congress person,” he proclaimed.

Social media of course lit up with some viewers zooming in to dismantle what looked like a win for Trump, but fell flat upon further inspection.

‘She Has Hives from … Her Lies’: Karoline Leavitt Visibly Upset, Raises Her Voice After Reporter Shoves Trump’s Words Back In Her Face About the DOJ

“No offence but these are the faces of people laughing when they think they are supposed to. If you’ve ever been a manager you know that face. Two employees that realize sucking up and kissing rear is the best way up,” this X user pointedly observed with a zoomed in photo of Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Another X poster agreed, “Nailed it. Sycophants. Trump’s entire gang is like that. Look at Karoline.”

Nailed it. Sycophants. Trump's entire gang is like that. Look at Karoline. — The American Crusader (@AmericnCrusader) September 25, 2025

“Yeah, the potted plants he surrounds himself with all giggle in unison. Don’t you realize how weak he looks?” Da Bag wondered on X.

“It’s the racist misogyny every time,” still another X user denounced Trump.

“They’re all so scared of her lmao,” observed another. Some say the reaction looked “rehearsed” while another added, “They are 11 year old bullies. But dumber.”

But it’s also scary to see a U.S. president belittling a lawmaker and calling her names.

“Unbelievable. Crockett is now the “radical left??” Give me a break. He’s going to get people killed,” this social media user warned.

POV you’re insanely egotistical boss makes a bad joke but you know the only way to get that promotion before Christmas is to pucker up and kiss that large greasy Orange watermelon.



Donny hates women he can’t control with his Pizza Hut charisma and creepy touches https://t.co/KLrfakaqW3 pic.twitter.com/qPRMZ1yunE — The Sarcastic Canuck 🇨🇦 (@Sarcastic_Canuk) September 25, 2025

The Texas congresswoman has been getting under Trump’s skin for months and she did it again just last week at a congressional hearing when the Attorney General for Washington, D.C., Brian Schwalb, testified about Trump’s crime initiative in the city and sending in federal troops.

During the hearing Crockett completely destroyed Trump.

First, she listed a number of the convicted Jan. 6 rioters at the Capitol that Trump pardoned on the first day of his second term, accusing the president of releasing criminals onto the streets of DC after boasting of cleaning of crime.

“So, if anybody does need to clean up D.C., I would agree it is this man, because he is the one that is causing half the crime that we have. Not only is he participating in the crime, but we know that he instigated the insurrection,” she proclaimed holding up his photo.

The viral takedown was so brutal social media called for protection for Crockett.

Another mused, “😅 Oof! She sure ripped off the bandaid. Somebody going to need stitches. 🤭” Another added, “It’s gruesome…tRUMP likes the nasty ones”

Others were having a field with the reaction from people in the room. “The guy on the right has a smirk like “yes, give him hell woman!” 😂🤣 The guy on the left looking over like “this woman has a list!”, one viewer observed.

Crockett later added that she faulted the Biden administration for not doing more to hold Trump accountable.

“Because the last time I checked as a criminal defense attorney … I never had a defendant that had 34 convictions for felonies and did not spend one day in jail, never in my life.”

“The last time I checked the party of law and order is the only one that decided that they would be out of order, and decided to nominate someone who was not only indicted, but was actually convicted of multiple felonies. That has never happened in this country, and it is a shame that we are dealing with it now,” Crockett added.

After that blistering takedown last week, some may say Crockett was top of mind for Trump who managed to fit her name into his off-script rants in at least two separate clips.

During an earlier moment when he was responding to a question about who he held responsible for the attack at the ICE detention center in Dallas on Wednesday, he couldn’t help himself and took a swipe at Crockett.

Unbelievable. Crockett is now the “radical left??” Give me a break. He’s going to get people killed. — BlueOhioEsq (@BlueOhioEsq) September 25, 2025

“The radical left is causing the problem. They’re out of control. They’re saying things,” he insisted.

“And they’re really dumb people. I mean I look at Crocket. I look at some of these people, they’re ah, they’re ah very low IQ people actually, but the radical left is causing this problem, not the right, the radical left.”