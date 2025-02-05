‘She Sets Them Off’: MAGA Critics Accuse Jasmine Crockett of Being Divisive After She Calls Trump a ‘White Supremacist’ Over Appointee Who Wrote ‘Competent White Men Must Be In Charge’

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett decried “the coddling … for the white boys” after President Donald Trump appointed a former speechwriter — fired after appearing at a white nationalist convention — to a plum post in the U.S. State Department.

“We right now have a white supremacist that is sitting in the White House,” she said Monday on “Laura Coates Live.” “He is backed up by other white supremacists.”

Crockett, a Democrat, said the rehiring of Darren Beattie, newly named undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, provides further evidence the president is a racist.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. (Photo: Getty Images)

Despised by conservatives who regularly shower her with racist and misogynistic insults, Crockett has emerged as a hero to progressives discouraged by Trump’s re-election and what some say has been a Democratic surrender to the president’s agenda.

“Jasmine Crockett is a national treasure and one helluva powerful woman,” enthused one fan posting on X.

However, some readers and viewers did not respond kindly to Crockett’s words. It’s always about using race to divide the country.

Another reader commented, “Look at all the inferior white people here proving Representative Crockett’s point,” to which another replied, “A Black woman with any opinion seems to set them off—especially if her name is Michelle,” referencing former First Lady Michelle Obama.

She has pulled no punches in her criticism of the commander-in-chief.

“Let me tell you, we have a thug in charge of the United States,” Crockett said to MSNBC on Sunday. “And if we don’t wake up, we may not have a United States because right now, he has only been successful in being a divider in chief.”

Beattie, publisher of Revolver News, a far-right aggregator known for spreading conspiracies about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, is, at a minimum, cordial with white nationalist dogma. And that hasn’t changed in the years since his dismissal during the first Trump administration.

“Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work,” Beattie posted on “X” just three months ago. “Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities and demoralizing competent white men.”

According to CNN, Beattie praised Dr. James Watson, the founder of modern genetics, who suggested Black people were less intelligent than White people, as the “greatest living American scientist.” And he repeatedly called for Black lawmakers to “learn” their place and take “a knee to MAGA.”

Crockett told Coates voters should ask why white supremacists “sit and … serve at the pleasure of the president.”

“They are the ones that were there on January 6th tearing our democracy down physically,” she said. “And now, we have them tearing us down right here from within.”

The congresswoman noted how white men like Beattie continually get second chances in society.

“I am tired of the white tears. Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned,” she said. “When I walk into Congress every single day, you know why I don’t feel a way and why you can’t make me doubt who I am is because I know that I had to work 10 times as hard as they did just to get into the seat. When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived.”

Crockett said, “The only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder.”

She warned Republicans are coming after HBCUs. Trump’s plan to abolish the Department of Education places special education and school lunch programs in jeopardy and could lead to the cancellation of summer schools, said Arne Duncan, who led the department during the Barack Obama administration.

“This is why they don’t want us to have education,” Crockett added during the “Laura Coates Live” segment. “This is why they are trying to literally say we won’t fund the HBCUs, because they know that if they’ve already gone after affirmative action and they’re saying, you know what, don’t allow them to come in to say these PWIs, as we call them, don’t allow them to come into these institutions.”