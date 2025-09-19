‘She Did Not Stutter’: Jasmine Crockett Destroys Kash Patel with 60-Second Read That Shredded His Confidence—Viewers Swear He Cried In the Car

Calls for FBI Director Kash Patel’s removal hit a breaking point this week after a House Judiciary Committee hearing unraveled into viral clashes, sharp rebukes, and exchanges that left Patel humiliated.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett set the tone early in humiliating fashion.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett obliterates FBI Director Kash Patel in less than one minutes. (Credit: Aaron Rupar/X/Video Screengrab)

“I will agree that I definitely take issue with a number of decisions that Donald Trump makes, especially when it comes to the people that he decides to appoint to very important positions, including this one,” she began.

“But when I say that you are the least qualified FBI director in the history of the FBI, that is real. Because you are the only one that never even served with the FBI prior to joining, yet we are supposed to believe that you are the greatest thing since sliced bread,” Crockett added while hardly looking up at Patel as she destroyed him in public.

When Patel tried to interrupt, saying “That’s false,” Crockett cut him off cold, “I didn’t ask you a question.”

Crockett continued with the knockout, “Now, what I want to talk about is why you are a failure, and why, honestly, we just need to tell you bye-bye.”

The 60-second exchange instantly went viral. “She wiped him clean lol,” said one impressed viewer.

“She will WALK OVER his incompetent, cross-eyed ass,” another added. “She. Did. Not. Stutter,” one viewer emphasized.

Others zeroed in on the effect it had on Patel himself. “Kash’s gonna cry in the car,” one post read. Another added flatly: “He definitely cried in the car after this.”

One supporter offered clarification, saying Crockett was pointing out that Patel had never served with the FBI before his appointment, a distinction he tried to dodge but couldn’t overcome. As one person put it bluntly: “Gahhdamn she fried this man.”

If Crockett’s roasting set Patel back on his heels, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California nearly finished the job. He pressed Patel on whether he told Attorney General Pam Bondi that Donald Trump’s name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Patel admitted he had not reviewed the full records, prompting Swalwell to accuse him of dereliction of duty.

“You said you don’t know the number of times Trump’s name appears in the files, so it could be at least a thousand times, is that right?” Swalwell asked. Patel countered, “The number is a totally misleading factor.”

SWALWELL: Is Trump’s name in the Epstein files 1000 times?



PATEL: No.



SWALWELL: 500?



PATEL: No.



SWALWELL: 100?



PATEL: No.



SWALWELL: Then what is the number?



PATEL: deflects with a cheap shot at California “The people of California are being underserved by your… pic.twitter.com/GqGK38xXpL — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 17, 2025

Swalwell pushed harder, “Do you think it might be your job to know the number?” Patel insisted his responsibility was national safety, not “political innuendo.”

The wildest moment came when Patel tried to dodge Swalwell’s pressure by reciting the alphabet.

“The question is simple,” Swalwell said. “Did you tell the attorney general that Donald Trump’s name is in the Epstein files? Yes or no?”

FBI Director Patel declined to answer and started reciting his ABCs after he was asked if he told AG Bondi that Trump’s name was in the Epstein files.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/xlsg4adxcy — AF Post (@AFpost) September 17, 2025

Patel mocked, “Use the alphabet. A, B, C.” Swalwell countered, “You’ve not answered it, and we will take your evasiveness as a consciousness of guilt.”

Clips of the surreal back-and-forth rocketed across social platforms, with critics accusing Patel of treating Congress like a late-night comedy sketch rather than a hearing.

Outside the substance, Patel’s strange mannerisms stole attention too. On the podcast Office Hours Live, hosts zoomed in on footage of him bulging his eyes, licking his gums, fiddling with his tie, and repeatedly picking up and putting down his pen.

They compared him to Rodney Dangerfield and joked he looked like he was “sending hand signals to Russia.”

Viewers piled on. “This was belly laugh material.” “Hilarious.” “Too funny.” One insisted Patel “looked like he was sweating bullets,” while another observed, “Poor little nervous Patel … this gets funnier every second.”

Even Republicans joined in pressing Patel. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who is spearheading efforts to force release of the Epstein files, confronted Patel with victims’ accounts pointing to at least 20 powerful men left unnamed in FBI records. He cited categories ranging from bankers and politicians to entertainers and billionaires.

Patel replied, “Sir, I have asked my FBI agents to review the entirety of the Epstein files and bring forth any credible information … There have been no new materials brought to me.” He added, “We are not in the habit of releasing incredible information. That’s not what we do.”