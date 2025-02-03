‘Texas Should Be Ashamed of… Such a Vile Woman’: MAGA Heads Explode As Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out ‘Thug’ Donald Trump, Warns of America’s Collapse

Jasmine Crockett, MAGA’s least favorite member of Congress, continued efforts to brand Donald Trump as “a thug,” telling MSNBC viewers on Sunday that “we may not have a United States soon” if Democrats fail to stop the president’s unprecedented power grab.

It was at least the second time Crockett has used the T-word to describe the president. Last week, during an Instagram Live video, she reminded voters they “wanted a thug-in-chief, and that’s exactly what we got.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Sunday, she repeated the charge in an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Witt. Asked about the recent dismissals of high-level FBI officials, including those involved in his criminal prosecutions involving the Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases and his refusal to return classified White House records, Crockett said American voters shouldn’t be surprised.

“Americans thought that it was OK to take a full-fledged criminal and make him the president of the United States,” she said. “And then they want to act aghast when he does criminal things.”

“Let me tell you, we have a thug in charge of the United States,” Crockett continued. “And if we don’t wake up, we may not have a United States because right now, he has only been successful in being a divider in chief.”

LMAO — check out Rep. Jasmine Crockett's face when the MSNBC hosts notes she's serving on a committee led by Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/uRmhp86rFf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2025

The second-term representative said Trump’s actions involving the DOJ are part of an ongoing effort to establish authoritarian rule.

“I mean, you just called it what it is. It’s a cleansing,” Crockett said. “I mean, this is — listen, when Democrats got out there and we said that our democracy was really at risk, people were like, ‘Democrats, you’re out there, you’re gaslighting. It’s not our democracy.’ Well, he did say he’d be a dictator on day one.”

“Democrats, you know, it’s just Trump. He just talks. Well, let me tell you something. He is doing more than talk,” she continued. “And we talked about Project 2025. We talked about the consolidation of power. We talked about how he wanted to be a king. We talked about in a democratic republic. That is not what it is. We have some sort of checks and balances, and he is doing everything that he can to get rid of those checks and balances. The DOJ and the people that he’s going after were simply doing their jobs.”

Much like last week, Crockett’s remarks sent MAGA into a tizzy.

On X, one commenter called Crockett “the lowest class and most vulgar person currently in Congress.”

“Thug Jasmine Crockett projects and calls President Trump a ‘thug,'” he wrote. “Texas should be ashamed of electing such a vile woman.”

“Throw her out of Congress,” thundered one Crockett critic, while another compared her unfavorably to progressive New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Jasmine Crockett make AOC look like Stephen Hawking,” wrote the commenter.

Crockett has proven adept at raising Republican blood pressure. Last May, she got into an argument on the floor with GOP bomb-thrower Marjorie Taylor Greene, who suggested the Democrat’s “fake eyelashes” were getting in the way of her comprehending a resolution that would’ve held then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

Crockett went viral after denigrating Greene as a “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body.”

She fought with another Republican congresswoman, Nancy Mace, last month while debating a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. Mace, of South Carolina, asked Crockett if she wanted to “take it outside.”