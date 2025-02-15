‘There Is Something for Sure Off About Him’: Ne-Yo Flaunts His Three Busty Babes After Polyamory Confession, Leaving Fans Divided About His Choices

Ne-Yo appears to be enjoying life with his three lovers.

The “So Sick” singer who left his monogamous lifestyle for good in January 2023, shared a provocative photo with himself and the three women that he is currently dating.

Ne-Yo was tagged in the Feb. 10 picture, which was originally posted by one of Ne-Yo’s women. He can be seen standing in the middle as the three ladies surround him, each hitting a salacious type of pose while wearing a cream-colored bikini.

Ne-Yo poses in salacious photo with his three girlfriends. (Photo: @phoenixx__feather/Instagram)

The first woman, named Bella, standing on his right side had her body turned sideways to show off her curvaceous figure. Ne-Yo’s left side was occupied by a second woman, Arielle, who had one arm around Ne-Yo’s shoulder and the other holding a white snapback hat with one leg propped up in the air and her foot on the third woman’s buttocks.

The third woman, Moneii, was in front of Ne-Yo in the infamous squatting “Lil Kim pose” with her back facing the camera.

The “Sexy Love” vocalist was absent in the second image of the post, which shows the three busty women touching each other intimately.

Bella wrote the caption: “US vs. …NOBODY. You can’t compete where you can’t compare” with the hashtag #PolyAndFly.”

Despite the singer engaging in this lifestyle for what appears to be a few years now, Ne-Yo’s fans, and haters, still have unsettled feelings about it.

Under The Neighborhood Talk’s repost of the photo, one person wrote, “Neyo should be tired by now!!! There is something for sure off about him because he should be tired!!!!”

On one of the women’s pages someone else commented, “Neyo grow up! Like your old asf doing shxt you should’ve done in your earlier years. Go find a women and sit down. They women only around for the bag and clout. Without that you’ll be very single.”

Another person said, “He left his beautiful wife and family unit for THIS? There’s absolutely no way he can be truly happy & fulfilled. He’s a hot mess. Such a shame he turned into this.”

But some people advocated for the “Closer” singer. One person on The Neighborhood Talk said, “The man looks happy to me,” and another wrote, “Unpopular Opinion:I guess he is living in his truth but A man with no discipline or boundaries will always want more or feel the need to cheat so I say do what works for you and this works for him.”

Ne-yo is on his 5th pregnancy with his current wife after making his ex wife tie her tubes cause he didn’t want kids 😭😭 i still can’t get over this — yves (@cindyrellllaa) February 21, 2021

Previous to this polyamorous relationship, Ne-Yo was married to Crystal Renay for six years. They had been together for eight years before she called it quits and blasted him online for cheating and fathering other children during their marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2023.

Before Ne-Yo and Renay had three children together, Ne-Yo had two other children with his ex-fiancé Monyetta Shaw. During his marriage with Renay, he welcomed two sons with Sade Bagnerise.

Ne-Yo shares a gorgeous picture of himself and his kids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5IomyToZtr — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 7, 2023

After the divorce was settled, Ne-Yo opened up about where he stands when it comes to romantic relationships and “being able to live his truth.”

In a Novembet 2024 interview on Lemon Drop, he said, “Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married and y’all supposed to be together forever. I am not sh-tting on marriage. I am not sh-tting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thang work for them. Again everything is not for everybody. Monogamy’s for you. It’s not for me.”