‘This is Daddy’s ‘Girlfriend’: Monyetta Shaw Backs Ne-Yo’s Poly Lifestyle — With One Exception

Ne-Yo is living his truth, and Monyetta Shaw is surprisingly supportive. While the Grammy-winning singer has embraced polyamory with four different women, his ex-fiancée and mother of two of his children has taken a mature approach to their co-parenting relationship.

During an appearance on an upcoming episode of Torrei Hart’s “Brutally Honest” podcast, Shaw revealed her thoughts on Ne-Yo’s non-traditional love life, offering a perspective that balances acceptance of his romantic leanings with clear boundaries when it comes to their children.

Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw states that she supports his non-monogamous relationships with four women. (Photo: @ariellehill/Instagram)

Shaw’s attitude demonstrates the complex dynamics that emerge when former couples navigate parenting while pursuing separate lives. Rather than harboring resentment or criticizing his choices, Shaw has found peace with Ne-Yo’s decision to live authentically since their split in 2013, focusing instead on what matters most to her, a healthy co-parenting relationship and the well-being of their children, 14-year-old daughter Madilyn Grace Shaw-Smith and son Mason Evan Shaw-Smith, who is 13.

“I do love that he’s finally living in his truth,” Shaw told Hart during their candid conversation, adding, “Honestly, yeah, kudos to that.”

She expressed appreciation for his honesty rather than deception, adding that she believes in “giving people the opportunity to choose” if they want multiple people in their relationship. Shaw’s philosophy, which she notes predated her relationship with Ne-Yo, centers on transparency and allowing others to make informed decisions about their involvement.

While supportive of Ne-Yo’s authentic living, Shaw established a clear boundary regarding their children.

She acknowledged his dedication as a father, saying, “He spends so much time with the kids. Like he really, really does,” before articulating her main concern: “I just need him to separate the two.”

This statement reveals her desire to shield their children from their father’s polyamorous relationship while still respecting his personal choices.

Ne-Yo has taken a different approach with his seven children.

During a February 2025 appearance on “The Rickey Smiley Show,” he explained his straightforward method of introducing his multiple partners to his kids.

He described simply telling them, “This is daddy’s girlfriend, and so is that [identifying another woman], and so is that [identifying another woman],” noting that his children adjust well, especially when his partners help with everyday routines.

After stating he doesn’t lie to his children, he described the way he explains how the women will fit into their lives: “She gonna make you some cereal and she gonna cook lunch and, and she gonna wash clothes?”

This parenting strategy has been more refined than a few years ago. The public learned that he exposes the children to other women than their mothers after a viral video that showed the chaos he lived in before publicly embracing his non-monogamy.

Back in April 2024, on an emotional Instagram Live, Sade Bagnerise — who shares sons Braiden, who was born in 2021, and 2-year-old Brixton with Ne-Yo — slammed him in front of his fans.

She accused the singer of exposing their children to inappropriate situations, including what she termed “freak offs,” hooking up with multiple women, and alleged substance use around the children. Bagnerise also claimed physical altercations occurred in their co-parenting relationship.

Ne-Yo’s lifestyle choices received enthusiastic endorsement from the male hosts during his Rickey Smiley appearance.

The fellows applauded him with Special K suggesting a statue should be erected in his hometown where “all the men go and worship,” and Smiley joking his image should hang “between Obama and Clinton.”

The lighthearted celebration of his relationship choices stands in stark contrast to the concerns expressed by the mothers of his children.

His romantic journey includes a seven-year marriage to Crystal Renay Smith that ended when she discovered evidence of infidelity shortly after they renewed their vows in 2022.

During an appearance on “The Culture Club Uncensored,” Smith, who shares two sons and a daughter ranging in ages from 9 to 3 with the singer, revealed finding “an extra phone” with the same passcode as his regular device, prompting her immediate departure and divorce filing. The experience left Smith with emotional scars, later confessing, “Marriage scares the absolute s—t out of me right now.”

For his part, Ne-Yo has fully embraced his non-monogamous identity, recently reflecting that monogamy simply isn’t for him, and expressing relief at no longer trying “to be somebody that I wasn’t for the sake of somebody else.”

This sentiment was further explored in his confessional new song “2 Million Secrets,” which he debuted during an NPR Tiny Desk Concert in April, describing it as “a confession” that required personal growth to even write and perform.

What’s particularly interesting about Ne-Yo’s polyamorous journey is his admission that while he maintains relationships with multiple women, he would not accept the same arrangement from his partners.

During his Rickey Smiley interview, he stated he doesn’t ask for exclusivity but expects it if offered, saying, “If you offer it, and I accept it then it is mine,” adding that his partner would have “decided that I’m the only person that you’re going to deal with.”

As Ne-Yo continues navigating his controversial lifestyle, Shaw’s measured response exemplifies a progressive approach to co-parenting that prioritizes children’s well-being while respecting individual choices — with appropriate boundaries firmly in place.