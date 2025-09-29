‘Don’t Try me: Ne-Yo Slaps and Shoves Bold Fan Who Tried to Steal His Spotlight, But It’s His Reaction After Security Stepped In That’s Going Viral 

“Because of You” singer Ne-Yo got spicy with a fan after they jumped on stage during a recent performance in Japan.

Clips of the 45-year-old recording artist’s on-stage interaction went viral online, prompting the Grammy winner to send a message to other wayward fans who may be contemplating going up on the stage during a concert.

Ne-Yo gets spicy with a fan after they jump on stage mid-concert. Photo credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors

Ne-Yo uploaded a video of himself on stage on his Instagram Story, showing him in an all-black ensemble paired with a cowboy hat. He was performing with a few dancers when a Black man in a white T-shirt and a pair of shorts went and jumped on stage.

The man tried to join the crew for a little dance before turning around to the crowd with his arms extended, leaving one of his arms in Ne-Yo’s face. That’s when the singer slapped the man on his neck while pushing him away without missing a beat or a note.

Ne-Yo wrote over the video in his Instagram Stories, “This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the sh*t out of a person disrespecting my stage.”

“And then Keep the party going,” he added. “Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.”

Ne-Yo slaps a fan who jumped on stage during his set just before security hopped on stage to get hom. (Photo: @neyo/Instagram)

The singer-songwriter also noted that had the fan conducted himself with “love,” the singer would have reacted differently.

“Had he ran up with love, I woulda let him rock for a minute..idiot,” he wrote. “Don’t be this guy.”

After The Shade Room shared footage of the video online, fans weighed in on the neck slap in the comment section, and one fan wanted to know how the man got onto the stage so easily.

“He walked slow af up to the stage,” wrote the fan. “Took his sweet time. Security needs to be fired.”

Another fan exclaimed, “Ne-Yo hit him with a “GETCHO GYAAAT DAMN…”

“Fire security bruh had time to do a whole 8 count,” added another. “N***a ran up there like it was his finale,” another replied with a laughing-crying emoji.

Social media users over on X also weighed in on the video, and one fan recalled the time when Lil Mama interrupted Jay-Z and Alicia Keys during their Radio City Music Hall performance at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Lil Mama jumped up onto the stage toward the end of the musician’s “Empire State of Mind” performance and posed with them at the end of the song.

“He tried to have a lil mama moment,” joked one X user. “Swiped him to the side like a credit card,” added another.

After Ne-Yo slapped the man and shoved him in the direction off stage, a security guard ran up to officially escort the man made it off stage. It’s unclear who the man is and the singer had not released any details alluding to the concert goer’s name.