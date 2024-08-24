‘That’s Just Not My Get Down’: Ne-Yo’s Ex-Wife Crystal Renay Exposes the Surprising Reason She Wouldn’t Have Married Him

Almost four months after Ne-Yo opened up once more about being in a polyamorous relationship, an interview of Ne-yo’s ex-wife Crystal Renay Smith has resurfaced where she shares that she never would’ve married the singer-songwriting artist had she known about his polyamorous lifestyle.

In January 2023 Smith and Ne-Yo’s divorce was finalized, and 15 months later Ne-Yo was seen holding hands with two women on South Beach Miami. Shortly afterward, more videos were posted of Ne-Yo out and partying with these two same women.

In April, Smith appeared on an episode of “The Culture Club Uncensored” with Osei the Dark Secret, where she says she doesn’t “understand the culture,” when it comes to polyamory. “But I mean if it makes you happy, I’m happy for you,” she said.

She went on to say that her ex-hubby “never, ever, ever” brought up the idea of being with multiple women at the same time but she also said that it’s not something she would have even considered agreeing to.

“I wouldn’t have been married if that was, because that’s just not my get down,” Smith said, “and, no shade, no disrespect to anybody and how they live their lifestyle. It’s just something that I … just don’t want to be a part of.”

Smith decided she was “So Sick” of being Ne-Yo’s wife in 2021 after another woman had his child while he was still married to Smith.

The filing came four months after the two decided to honor their eight-year marriage by renewing their vows. Although the infidelity was painful for Smith, she claims she does not regret marrying the Grammy award-winning artist because their “love was real” and they were able to welcome three children together.

The “Bold and Bougie” star has since been getting her groove back and was even rumored to be dating rapper Maino after the two were seen out at a club together in May. While she may be open to dating, Smith might be a little more hesitant when it comes to getting married again.

In the “Uncensored” interview she said, “Marriage scares the absolute s—t out of me right now.” She explained that it’s “Because I felt like in my past marriage, I was living with a stranger because who I was in love with is not the person that he is now. And no shade, no disrespect, but that is the scary feeling, and so I don’t want to be blindsided ever again the way that I was in my past.”

As for Ne-Yo, it seems that there may be some self-discovery following the new realization that he is not fit for monogamy. During a DJ Vlad interview last year, the “Champagne Life” singer claimed that while he “believes in the concept of monogamy” he doesn’t know if he’s built for those kinds of relationships because he tends to “crave new energy.”

He said, “It’s hard for me to lock into one thing and stay locked into that one thing for a long period of time.” The interviewer proceeded to ask Ne-Yo if he could be loyal, to which he answered “I could.” He said that if he loves a person he loves them and that a breakup doesn’t mean a person stops loving someone, it just means the love may “mutate into something else.”

In that same interview, he even mentioned his love for Smith saying, “I still love my ex-wife. I absolutely do. I wish her the best in life. But as far as being in love — as far as visualizing a future with this person — nah, that started to fade.” The singer claimed that trying to stick it out, whether it be for the person or the kids, “never works.”

Ne-Yo also seems have enough love to go around. The “One In a Million” singer told TMZ in a Aug. 21 interview that there is “no specific cap” when it comes to how many women he’d like to date at once saying that it can be “as many as you can afford.” He also explained that what makes a woman eligible to roll with him “depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me.”