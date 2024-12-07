‘I Don’t Give a F—k’: Ne-Yo Hits Back at ‘Womanizer’ Claims Following Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s Criticism Of His Polyamorous Lifestyle Choice

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ne-Yo is “so sick” of critics weighing in on his choices when it comes to his personal life, especially his decision to embrace a polyamorous lifestyle after his divorce from Crystal Renay.

The R&B star, known for hits like “Miss Independent” and “Good Man,” hasn’t shied away from any controversy surrounding his non-monogamy.

Yet on a recent episode of the “Gold Dimes” podcast, he got candid about the backlash he’s received since going public with his two girlfriends earlier in April 2024.

Ne-Yo speaks out after being called a womanizer by life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors; truthtalksfox/Instagram)

At that time, the father of seven was spotted with his lady loves at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles. Walking together hand in hand with both women, Ne-Yo didn’t hold back when speaking to a TMZ reporter about his perspective on alternative relationships, he said in-part, “You should let people do whatever the hell they want to do. Can’t see how it’s hurting anybody.”

During the recent “Gold Dimes” interview, Ne-yo was less diplomatic, breaking down his own self-awareness after his split with Renay, the mother of three of his children.

“It ain’t no secret to anybody that not too long ago I got divorced,” the singer stated.

“I’ve learned some things since the divorce,” he said, adding, “and because of the divorce, to be honest with you … it made me realize some things about myself that I kind of had an idea of, but wasn’t completely locked into. And now that I am, I realized how much time I wasted … just on stupid sh–t.”

Ne-Yo further reiterated the concept of being honest with oneself before someone else.

“If you know that you are not a dude that is gon’ be faithful to one woman, then don’t do be with one woman. It’s really and truly that simple,” said the Arkansas native.

To those criticizing his lifestyle choice, he continued on “Gold Dimes,” “I really hope that this podcast goes out to trillions of people because I so desperately need the world to know how much of a f—k I don’t give about what they think [or] about what they say.”

The singer added, “I am 100 percent locked into the reality that this life is mine and I’m [going to] live s—t the way I want to live it.”

When The Jasmine Brand posted an excerpt of the interview, fans had a few questions outside of saying that they were tired of hearing about his, Cam Newton and Nick Cannon’s lives.

“Does he even make music anymore? This is all I ever see him talking about,” one person asked.

Another probed, “I’m wondering if he didn’t have what he have will the girls still choose him???”

A third comment called hogwash on his statement, “Obviously he feels some type of way if he has to keep defending himself about the situation!”

One of the loudest voices criticizing the star is life coach and psychologist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who recently dubbed him a “womanizer” on Fox Soul’s “Truth Talks” show earlier this week.

“He’s a womanizer,” she declared. “He cheated on his wife over and over again. … Now what he’s doing is as a womanizer he’s gaslighting himself and that wife to make it seem like he wants polyamorous when you never want a polyamorous from the beginning.”

Dr. Bryant went on to say that the “Hate That I Love You,” singer lacked “discipline,” which is why his marriage was not successful and his wife left him.

Interestingly enough, Renay rarely speaks on her ex, who welcomed two children with another woman during their marriage. While she doesn’t “understand the culture” Ne-Yo’s adopted, she wishes him well.

“I mean if it makes you happy, I’m happy for you,” the “Bold and Bougie” star said on “The Culture Club Uncensored.” In the interview, she explained that she was “blindsided” by his infidelity and at one point did not recognize the man she married.

“Because I felt like in my past marriage, I was living with a stranger because who I was in love with is not the person that he is now,” Crystal said. “And no shade, no disrespect, but that is the scary feeling, and so I don’t want to be blindsided ever again the way that I was in my past.”

Renay and the singer’s divorce was finalized in February 2023 after almost eight years of marriage. Of this union came three of his seven children: Shaffer Chimere Jr., 9; Roman Alexander-Raj, 6; and Isabella Rose, 3.

Ne-Yo has two children from a relationship before Renay: Madilyn Grace, 14 and Mason Evan, 13. He also has two sons with the ex-girlfriend he cheated on his wife with, Sade Bagnerise: Braiden, 3 and Brixton, 1.

Neither of his new girlfriends have children by him.