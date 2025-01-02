‘Girl Why Your Feet Black’: Ice-T and Wife Coco’s Raunchy Pics Go Left as Her ‘Dirty’ Feet Become the Focus

Actor Ice-T, 66, and his wife Nicole “Coco” Austin, 45, celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary by posting a few jaw-dropping photos online.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. MY heart, MY soul, MY everything! I love you,” Coco wrote on X about the “Colors” rapper on Jan. 1, 2025.

She also uploaded photos of the celebrity couple together on New Year’s celebration.

Ice-T’s wife Coco gets dragged online over anniversary pictures. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model rocked a skin-tight dress with open-toed, high-heel shoes. Ice-T wore an all-black outfit with a black baseball cap.

Coco shared the same anniversary message on her Instagram page. While many of her followers offered congratulations, others zoomed in on the Albuquerque native’s feet in the pictures.

“Girl, why your feet black? Congrats btw,” one person joked in Coco’s comment section. A similar reply on the X platform read, “Feet dirty than a mf.”

Yet another tweeter noticed, “The bottom of them feet look dirty.”

But not everyone was upset by Coco’s look for outfit choice.

In addition, a supporter replied, “She probably had her shoes off to dance! I’ve done that!”

Fans roast Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin after zooming in on her dirty feet in new photos. (Photos: @coco/Instagram)

Another one of Coco’s fans added, “Happy Anniversary to you both! You never look a day over 20!”

A third posted, “Ice is a lucky man. Happy anniversary. That dress looks gorgeous on you.”

Many went on praising the couple for their unapologetic lifestyle which makes for great TV as one person suggested, “We need your reality show again.”

The pair starred in the “Ice Loves Coco” reality television series, which ran for three seasons on E! after debuting in June 2011.

In Feb. 2014, Ice-T announced on his ”Final Level” podcast that they ended the series to focus on producing a talk show. However, that program was never picked up by a network.

However, the artist, born Tracy Lauren Marrow, remains a fixture on television as part of the cast of the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” police crime drama on NBC. He has starred on the show since 2000.

The New Jersey-born, California-raised entertainer also established himself as a pioneer of West Coast hip-hop in the 1980s.

Ice-T released solo rap albums such as “Rhyme Pays” in 1987, “Power” in 1988, and “O.G. Original Gangster” in 1993. He also dropped music as the frontman of the heavy metal band Body Count.

Coco’s rise in Hollywood included working at parties held at Hugh Hefner’s infamous Playboy mansion in Los Angeles. She also appeared in movies like “Southwest Babes,” “Desert Rose,” “The Dirty Monks” and “Think Like a Man Too.”

In May 2004, Coco made her first cameo appearance on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” during season 5. She returned to the show in November 2007 and January 2012.

Both Coco and Ice-T are working on another small screen project with a new reality show on its way. This time their 9-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole, will be the main focus.

“They’re developing a show called ‘Coco Loves Chanel,’” Ice-T revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” in Jan. 2024. “I’m kinda like a co-star in [this] one, you know, but it’s a fun show, it’s a loving show.”

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist added, “It’s about Coco [and] her girlfriends. They all have kids, it’s like a mommy show, but it’s funny.”

Coco and Ice-T welcomed Chanel Nicole in Nov. 2015. The young entertainer often joins her father onstage on tour. She even has her own Instagram account with over 445,000 followers and a Twitter account with over 50,000 followers as of this writing.