‘Ghetto Trash’: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hit with Avalanche of Hate After Claiming ‘People Will Die’ If Donald Trump’s Administration Continues Down the Same Track

In a fiery Instagram Live monologue posted Tuesday afternoon, Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett spoke out about the federal spending freeze ordered, then sort of rescinded, by President Donald Trump, saying the country is fast approaching “a point of no return.”

“This is a white supremacy agenda that was laid out in Project 2025,” Crockett told her followers. “We are headed for a full-on recession. That is not me being an alarmist. That is me trying to get you to pay attention.”

Among those listening: MAGA nation, where Crockett is giving former congresswoman Liz Cheney a run for her money as the politician they most love to hate. In fact, they account for the vast majority of comments on Crockett’s post about the spending freeze. Many are either racist, sexist, or both.

U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks onstage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

“Siri, play me a ghetto bi@tch rambling on and on…”

“Very ghetto and ratchet. And you’re late to your own swearing-in ceremony? You’re like a living meme and proving the stereotypes.”

“LOL ghetto ass coconut head.”

“Racist ghetto trash.”

That type of feedback has become commonplace. Crockett, just sent to Congress a second time by voters in Texas’ 30th District, first started attracting national attention last May after a spat on the floor with Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, who suggested the Democrat’s “fake eyelashes” were getting in the way of her comprehension of a resolution that would’ve held then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

Crockett responded by calling out Greene for having a “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body.”

She sparred with another Republican congresswoman, Nancy Mace, last month during a debate on a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. Mace, of South Carolina, had taken offense to Crockett calling her “child” and then asked if she wanted to “take it outside.” Crockett later called Mace a “Karen” online.

And in January, Crockett mixed it up with CNN commentator Scott Jennings after the white Republican trashed DEI programs during a panel debate. MAGA took special umbrage over her comments, reminding Jennings that diversity, equity, and inclusion measures help “the same very people that built this country, ’cause the last time I checked, y’all didn’t say that anything was wrong with the White House. And I can promise you, it was my ancestors that built the White House.”

Once again, Crockett pulled no punches in her remarks about the spending freeze, telling viewers SNAP benefits and housing vouchers might be on the chopping block, though the Trump administration claimed it wasn’t cutting social assistance benefits.

On Wednesday, administration officials rescinded the memo curtailing spending on federal grants, less than two days after it sparked mass confusion over which programs were on the chopping block.

The White House confirmed that the Office of Management and Budget pulled the memo in a brief sent to agencies and departments but stressed Trump’s executive orders targeting federal spending in areas such as DEI and climate change were still in effect.

“He said he was going to be a dictator on day one and that is exactly what we’re experiencing,” Crockett said Tuesday. “He is daring this Trump Supreme Court to cross him.”

She called on members from both sides to show some “backbone.”

“Right now, all I can tell you is we don’t have the numbers,” she said. “I know everyone is panicked, and I completely understand.”

Trump’s actions, she said, are “lawless” and mirror his business techniques during his years in real estate.

“Y’all decided that you wanted a thug-in-chief, and that’s exactly what we got,” she said. “We’ll see if judges enable him to continue violating the law.”

Crockett concluded by warning that Trump’s attempts to muzzle federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Drug Administration will have dire consequences.

“Literally, people will die if we don’t come together,” she said. “It is time out for all the division. All we need is decency and we need people who are really signing up to do the job for all American people and not looking out for just the billionaire few.”

Crockett seems unfazed by the MAGA antipathy. As one sympathetic commenter reminded her, “@RepJasmine, girl, you got them shook! I see all the mess in the comments. They are scared of you!”