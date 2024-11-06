‘A Lot of Y’all Lied to People’s Faces’: Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out People Who Voiced Their Support for Kamala Harris But ‘Went In the Booth’ to Vote for Donald Trump

“The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God had a lot to say about Republican candidate Donald Trump being elected for his second term in office as president of the United States.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race by racking up at least 276 Electoral College votes.

The MAGA leader also secured over 73 million votes in the national popular contest but his victory on Election Day shocked some voters and political pundits.

Charlamagne Tha God, a Harris supporter, had a message for some of the Americans who chose to vote for Trump to be the next president.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God (C) has called out people who “lied’ about supporting Vice President Kamala Harris (L) after President-Elect Donald Trump (R) pulled off a shocking victory in the 2024 election. (Photos by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images; @thebreakfastclub/YouTube; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“A lot of y’all lied… A lot of y’all said y’all was gonna vote for Vice President Kamala Harris but y’all went in that booth and y’all did something totally different,” Charlamagne told his radio audience.

The South Carolina native continued, “A lot of y’all lied on those polls, and a lot of y’all lied to people’s faces.”

Charlamagne also shared a clip of his thoughts about the 2024 election on his Instagram page, where his comment section filled up with reactions to what he had to say about the presidential outcome.

“Please give America the donkey of the day!’’ one commenter posted, referring to Charlamagne’s “Donkey of the Day” segment where he takes foolish moments and people to task.

One individual aimed at the Power 105.1-based program by writing, “Hard pill to swallow for Charlemagne… I don’t even know why Breakfast Club got itself involved in politics in the first place.”

A third person offered, “Harris wasn’t the answer and I blame the Democratic Party for this. They shoved an incompetent unlikeable candidate down our throats.”

In contrast, a Trump critic posted, “So nobody’s gonna talk about how a felon got the highest job in the nation, but a normal felon can’t work at Walmart.”

On May 30, Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes after being found guilty of all 34 charges for falsifying business records in New York.

The six-week state trial ended with a jury convicting Trump for covering up a payoff to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent a sex scandal breaking during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

As Trump prepares to head back to the White House, the ex-host of “The Apprentice” still has a state case in Georgia as well as two other federal cases in Washington, D.C., and Florida on the docket.

A felony conviction and more pending legal issues did not stop a majority of American voters from casting a ballot for Donald Trump. He outperformed the national opinion polls leading up to the election.

The president-elect gave a victory speech around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday before the result was officially declared, He promised to deliver a “strong, safe, and prosperous” country and declared his presidency would be the “golden age of America.”

Charlamagne Tha God also interviewed the vice president for the “We The People Town Hall” in the swing state of Michigan in October.

In addition to Charlamagne’s harsh take, MSNBC political analyst Al Sharpton, 70, addressed the election of Donald Trump on the network’s “Morning Joe” show on Wednesday.

“Let’s remember Donald Trump is an expert promoter and he was able to get a lot of myths across the table that really were not true, but it was not well promoted on the other side,” Sharpton expressed.

The 2004 Democratic presidential candidate added, “We also have to deal with the issue of race and gender. There was a lot of gender bias in this. There was a lot of race bias in this. I think we thought a lot of voters were more progressive in those areas than they were.”