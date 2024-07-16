‘Check on Drake, He Looks Sick’: Drake’s Sunken Eyes and Drastic Weight Loss Spark Health Concerns Amid Struggle with ‘Stomach Problems’

The public’s love of a good rap battle was put to the test while we watched in shock as the disses between Drake and Kendrick Lamar got more personal and cutting by the week.

Even after Kendrick was declared the winner in May, it seemed the “Not Like Us” rapper was keeping Drake at bay with jabs until he completely dropped out or gave up.

Now that the dust has settled — somewhat — recent photos of Drake have become the topic of speculation. The Canadian rapper’s gaunt appearance on social media has many wondering if the back-and-forth has taken a toll on his health.

Recent photos of Drake have fans concerned about his health. (Photos: Cole Burston/Getty Images; @drake/Instagram)

It was just last October that Drake announced he’d be taking off “maybe a year or so” to focus on stomach problems that have been plaguing him for years.

“I need to get right, I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on,” Drake said just a few short months before Kendrick was featured on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” in March and then releasing “Not Like Us” in May — the fuse that set off the latest explosions in the decade-long feud.

“So I’ma lock the door on the studio for a little bit, I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer,” he told news outlets at the time.

Needless to say, his plans for downtime went sideways as he jumped into one of the most epic battles in the history of rap — and lost. When photos recently emerged from Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, Drake’s thin physique and eye bags were on full display. His concerned fans quickly voiced their worries.

Drake looks really sick …he’s loosing weight and he looks dehydrated…let the goat get his health back please I’m praying for this brother 👑 https://t.co/6uRM3W9jEM — IG: VACATIONN23 👑 (@J23ballin) July 6, 2024

One fan had an urgent message for those in Drake’s circle: “Somebody please check up on drake he looks sick.”

Another just wants the rapper to drink water and feel better. “Drake looks really sick …he’s loosing weight and he looks dehydrated,” they wrote. “Let the goat get his health back please I’m praying for this brother.”

somebody please check up on drake he looks sick https://t.co/jlebemaDMc — twittnut (@twittnut2) July 6, 2024

Almost two weeks later, Drake posted more photos in his Instagram stories. While holding a hookah, the Toronto rapper looked significantly thinner than he did six months ago. Fans couldn’t help but theorize that Kendrick is having an Ozempic-like effect on him.

@kendricklamar this man is losing sleep and weight over you, he's depressed af. 😔

Or is Drake overdosing on Ozempic? pic.twitter.com/GfMLFzugXs — AfrikanChef_ZA ™ (@AfrikanChefZA) July 14, 2024

“@kendriklamar this man is losing sleep and weigh over you, he’s depressed af. Or is Drake overdosing on Ozempic?” asked one, tagging Drake’s nemesis in his post.

Ozempic is a controversial weight loss drug popular with celebrities and known to cause stomach issues.

“The oversized clothes make sense, ozempic. Drake is looking ALOT thinner these days,” a fan commented on Instagram.

Kendrick alleged that Drake used Ozempic for weight loss and got a cosmetic procedure known as a BBL, short for “Brazilian butt lift,” in his diss track “Meet the Grahams” – both claims unsubstantiated.

Many onlookers chalk up any possible weight loss to the shenanigans with Kendrick.

“Kendrick aged bro in 3 months,” wrote one observer on Instagram. “Drake really stressed. He done lost weight. This sh-t has to be weighing heavy on his mental. He should go sit down somewhere and stop pretending everything is okay,” commented an X user. Another fan noted, “agl he been losing hella weight from the aftermath of this beef.”

An outraged supporter took it a step further, casting blame on the entertainment industry. “Drake announces that’s he’s been having health/stomach issues and that he will be taking a break…and within less than 6 months of that announcement, he gets jumped by the entertainment industry and y’all are talking about ozempic instead of being concerned about his well-being?”

Just last December, Drake posted photos of a golf outing on his official Instagram appearing healthier. Whatever the case, Drake is known to bounce back in an epic way after notable beefs — regardless of whether he wins or loses.

It was almost a decade ago when he followed up his Meek Mill diss track “Back-to-Back” with 2015’s “Hotline Bling,” a song that reached No. 2 on the Billboard 100 and became one of his biggest hits. And we can’t forget how Drake took hits from Pusha T in their longstanding rap beef, only to go on and record 2018’s “In My Feelings,” his biggest and most viral song ever.

“The top 5 of all time? Drake always been there,” said DJ Akademiks. He just needs to drink water and get some sleep!