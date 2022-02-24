‘I Had to Make Sure I Was in That Moment’: Steph Curry Breaks His Silence Over Parents’ Split After 33 Years of Marriage 

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is breaking his silence about how he handled his parents high-profile and seemingly tumultuous divorce. Steph’s mother, Sonya, filed for divorce from former NBA player Dell Curry in June 2021 after 33 years of marriage. However, news of the college sweethearts’ split was revealed months later.

During an interview with The Ringer, the 33-year-old sports star opened up about how he’s been supportive toward both his mom and dad, telling the publication, “I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately, and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing.” He added, “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Dell Curry, Ayesha Curry, Sonya Curry and Stephen Curry attend the Williams-Sonoma Ayesha Curry Book Signing at Williams-Sonoma Columbus Circle on September 20, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

If news that the Currys, who’ve often been spotted together cheering on their son on the sidelines, shocked fans, the accusations that followed threw onlookers for a loop. Steph admitted, “It’s challenging for sure,” but he hasn’t considered the alternative.

“I could be mad and be like, ‘Y’all effed this up,’” he said. “I could have that approach. But it’s going to be an acknowledgment of both of y’all in terms of how y’all raised me. The calmness I have in myself is because of y’all.”

The couple called it quits for unspecified reasons, telling People in a joint statement: “After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness.”

Sonya and Dell accused each other of stepping outside of their three-decade marriage. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Dell claimed his ex-wife had an extramarital affair for years with former Virginia Tech football star Steven Johnson.

He also claimed that Sonya had been living with Johnson. However, she denied those allegations. Instead, the former college athlete said she was living alone at the time.

The 57-year-old retired baller and Sonya met while attending Virginia Tech, where she played volleyball and he played basketball for the university. They married in 1988 and have three adult children together, including Steph, their son Seth, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, and daughter Sydel, who is married to Golden State Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee.

