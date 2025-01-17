‘Stop Dragging Her In This Mess’: Taylor Swift Pulled Into Blake Lively’s Messy Justin Baldoni Drama as Fans Defend Singer from Bombshell ‘Dragon’ Accusations

The legal battle between “It Ends With Us” co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has entered into the territory of music fandom involving one of the industry’s biggest pop stars.

The actors are currently embroiled in a back-and-forth of filings recollecting their individual accounts of problems on the set of the romantic drama flick, creative differences and sexual harassment claims, and allegations of covert PR campaigns used to tarnish each other’s reputations.

The counter-lawsuit issued by Justin Baldoni (right) against Blake Lively (left) and her husband Ryan Reynolds is now threatening to entangle singer Taylor Swift (center) in the legal mess. (Photos: @blakelively/Instagram; @tayloswift/Instagram; @justinbaldoni/Instagram)

In the latest filing, Baldoni, who grew to mainstream prominence for his role on “Jane the Virgin,” is seeking $400 million in a defamation suit against Lively, her movie star husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Lesley Soane.

Shocking allegations in the court documents allege that the former “Gossip Girl” alumna enlisted the help of the “Deadpool” star and “mega celebrity” friend Taylor Swift to intimidate Baldoni during pre-production. The singer’s music is also featured in the film.

A source who spoke with The Daily Mail proclaimed that Swift and her team are “confused by the claims in the suit, as her connection to Blake is purely a friendship, with no interest in influencing or controlling Blake’s projects.”

They speculated that “she’s being drawn into the situation as a means to target Blake.” The film’s leading man also served as director for the project that was adapted from author Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name.

The musician’s fans have remained on her side. “She may have her back but not to bully other people. Taylor isn’t that type of person,” said one person. Another pleaded, “stop dragging her name in this mess.” At least one contrarian, suggested, “Trying to make it messy for Justin.. I’m a Taylor fan…what’s wrong is wrong. The A listers are NOT untouchable, and should face consequences for their actions!”

Baldoni and Lively reportedly reached an impasse when she suggested a pivotal scene be reimagined. When presented with the revised script, Baldoni showed “extremely mild resistance” that purportedly left his co-star “seemingly stung.”

He was later “summoned” to Lively and Reynold’s New York penthouse for a meeting to discuss her vision. Baldoni shared that at some point the “Bad Blood” singer was present, where she, like Reynolds, praised Lively’s rewrite.

“Baldoni understood the subtext: He needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script,” cites his legal team. Afterward, Baldoni texted his co-star that he “liked her pages and hadn’t needed Reynolds and her mega celebrity friend to pressure him.”

Well to be fair, Blake Lively dragged Taylor Swift into this when she asked her to come to her house purposely during her meeting with Baldoni so Taylor & Ryan Reynolds could bully Baldoni into changing the balcony scene in the movie to the script that she wrote. https://t.co/lC7kjL4rQw — Reality Queen 👑 (@RealityyyQueen) January 16, 2025

Screenshots of their text exchange allege that Lively told him, “I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they’ve been by my side for far too many experiences where I’ve been overlooked.” She also purportedly described herself as “Game of Thrones” power-hungry villain Khaleesi, alluding to Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons.”

“My dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you,” she allegedly told Baldoni. Also referenced in the filing is a claim that she told the actor the two superstars did not “give a s—t about threatening egos or affecting the ease of the process” and that “everyone listens to them with tremendous respect and enthusiasm.”

In the lawsuit that was filed by Justin Baldoni on 1/15/2025 – Justin shares multiple text messages with him and Blake Lively. Blake Lively even felt comfortable enough to make silly jokes redirecting a sweet compliment Baldoni gave pic.twitter.com/nupaBHlLLj — AllAboutTRH (@AllAboutTRH) January 16, 2025

The “Man Enough” podcast host’s lawyers wrote, “The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”

“It Ends With Us” made $345 million at the global box office after three months in theaters. Baldoni and Lively never appeared together during its promotional tour or at its premiere.