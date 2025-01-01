‘Giving Unseasoned, Undercooked’: Taylor Swift Under Fire for ‘Kidz Bop’ Performance of Mary J. Blige’s Classic Hit In Resurfaced Clip

Some consider Taylor Swift, 35, one of the most successful recording artists of the 21st century, drawing comparisons to Beyonce. But the pop princess has not always impressed listeners with her vocals.

Swift has been inspired by another chart-topping musician as an old video of her singing Mary J. Blige’s classic “Family Affair” single resurfaced on social media.

A clip of Swift performing during her The 1989 World Tour in Los Angeles, in support of her “1989” studio LP, was shared on Instagram via The Neighborhood Talk.

Taylor Swift’s Version of Mary J. Blige’s Hit Single ‘Family Affair’ Gets Slammed After Old Video of Her Performance Resurface (Photos: Sarah Stier/Getty Images;T heo Wargo/Getty Images )

Blige, 53, joined her onstage at the City of Angels’ Staples Center in August 2015 so they could also collectively run through Blige’s track titled “Doubt” from her 2014 “The London Sessions” album.

However, Swift’s vocals raised eyebrows among some, while other fans of the singer-songwriter saluted her efforts alongside the “Be Without You” singer.

“It sounds like the ‘Kidz Bop’ version. I know that’s right Taylor,” one person joked, referring to the children’s music group that creates family-friendly covers of popular songs.

Someone else commented, “It’s giving karaoke” as another critic of Swift’s “Family Affiar” rendition declared, “Giving unseasoned, undercooked fried chicken.”

One self-described Caucasian fan posted, “Us white girls love singing along, we not good at it but we still know every word.”

Zooming in on Blige showing support for Swift, one person noted, “Lmaoooo, it’s Mary dancing and hyping her!” But an unimpressed individual demanded, “Don’t do that ever again.”

The “Shake it Off” vocalist may have gotten mixed reactions on social media, but Blige praised Swift for their onstage duet.

“It was just beautiful singing with her, because she has a beautiful, strong voice and an amazing soul. I was honored and it was a blessing to be up there with her,” Blige told Yahoo about working with Swift after the show.

Blige added, “I’ve always been a fan. I’ve always loved and truly, truly respect Taylor Swift as a woman, as a businesswoman, and as an artist. So I immediately said yes because I just love her that much.”

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul commended Swift for having “relatable lyrics” and being a “great example for a lot of women.” Blige revealed it was her choice to add “Doubt” to the set list and Swift wanted “Family Affair” to be part of the show.

“Family Affair” spent six weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 single chart in 2001, becoming Blige’s only No. 1 song of her career to date.

The record earned a nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in 2002. “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys won the category that year.

Swift has been awarded 14 Grammys. She is currently in a three-way tie with The Supremes and Madonna for seventh place on the all-time list of acts with the most No. 1 songs with 12 each.

The attention placed on the pop culture mainstay’s industry accomplishments has been tied to her headline-grabbing personal life and public persona.

🚨| Taylor Swift drinking from her "87" cup and fanning herself during Travis Kelce's intro at today's Chiefs vs Bengals game!



"Hot"



pic.twitter.com/X76OKtdzvS — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 15, 2024

Swift’s budding relationship with Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, 35, continues to be heavily scrutinized as the pair enter another year together.

The celebrity couple took over NFL conversations in 2023 after television cameras fixated on Swift during Chiefs games causing debates on whether she was overshadowing the team or drawing a larger audience to the league.

Even Swift’s outfits at her boyfriend’s games in Arrowhead Stadium have ignited heated discussions online. Recently, her red suede coat with a furry trim initiated barbs from wardrobe watchers.

The pair are often supportive of each other as Kelce was present during multiple stops on Swift’s The Eras Tour, which ended on Dec. 8, 2024, after presenting 149 shows on five continents. The Eras Tour is recognized as the highest-grossing concert tour in history by surpassing the $2 billion mark, per The New York Times.