‘Might as Well Be Wearing a MAGA Hat’: Outraged Fans Call for Boycott of Kim Kardashian After Post of Melania Trump Fuels Suspicion of MAGA Alliance

Kim Kardashian is at the center of yet another wave of backlash for her fondness for Donald Trump and those closest to him. The reality TV star remained tight-lipped about who she was casting a vote for in the 2024 presidential election, but critics are convinced now more than ever that her pick was not Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moments into the elected Republican official’s Jan. 20 inauguration, the billionaire socialite posted a snapshot of Melania Trump as she stood outside of a black SUV in front of the Capitol Rotunda. The first lady wore a navy blue-themed outfit that included an Adam Lippes overcoat and a wide-brimmed Eric Javits hat that shielded her eyes from onlookers.

For many, the austere style moment evoked a woman in mourning, while others considered it chic. Kardashian’s thoughts on the ensemble are unclear, but her repost of the look has spurred a flurry of outrage from social media users who believe it is proof of her continued alliance with the Trump administration.

Fans Call for Boycott of Kim Kardashian After Reality Star’s Repost of Melania’s Inauguration Outfit Seemingly Shows Alliance to Donald Trump (Photos: @kimkardashian / Instagram)

During the businessman’s first term, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star spoke graciously about his response to her prison reform efforts, which saw the release of first-time nonviolent drug offender Alice Johnson.

Kardashian once said during a 2018 “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance, “I have nothing bad to say about the president, you know, he’s done something amazing. … But I don’t agree with everything either.”

“She’s been waiting to let that out!” wrote an enthusiastic X user whose tweet has since become entangled in thousands of reactions. A response to the post read, “Idk why we’re shocked. Kim Kardashian is a cracker who cosplays under pseudo-ethnic ambiguity, of course she’ll go up for Melania. Those her people.”

The ex-wife of Kanye West and her family have faced years of criticism for what many deem appropriating Black culture and Black women’s features for fame and success. She and sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, shares an Armenian-American father, Robert Kardashian.

Among the litany of reactions were damning calls for people to boycott SKIMS, the shapewear and clothing brand co-founded by Kardashian in 2019. One unabashed critic declared, “Alternatives to SKAMS have always existed, maybe Kim showing you a tiny piece of her true colors will be your reason to explore them. There’s a long list of lesser known designers that Kim + her family have stolen concepts and styles from, myself included.”

A second person proclaimed, “And if we see you in skims after this you might as well be wearing a maga hat.” However, a third user was baffled as to why millions bought in to supporting the Los Angeles native.

They wrote, “So that Kim K post got yall wanting to boycott Skims now? Why tf were yall buying that bulls—t anyway?!”

The brand is estimated to have a value of $4 billion, according to Forbes. The Kardashian-led line boasts partnerships with North Face, the WNBA and NBA, and Dolce & Gabbana, to name a few.

Suspicions of Kim Kardashian’s Trump support come just months after she shut down the YouTube page of her son, 8-year-old Saint West, for posting anti-Kamala Harris content calling the Vice President derogatory names and likening her to face to stepping in a pile of feces.

“And that’s why Saint be on YouTube sharing incel sh–,” one X user wrote in response to Kim’s latest drama.

Kim has not publicly addressed the controversial posts from Saint.