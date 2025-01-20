‘Is It a Funeral?’:  Melania Trump’s Inauguration Outfit Sparks Harsh Reactions From Critics Who Compare Her Look to ‘The Hamburglar’

Melania Trump’s outfit for her husband’s inauguration day seems pretty underwhelming for some critics.

The former model stayed by Donald Trump’s side on Jan. 20 to support his second time being inaugurated as president of the United States. Donald kept it simple, wearing a standard black suit with a maroon tie, while Melania sported attire that was just as reserved. Her outfit included a dark navy coat and a matching American designer Adam Lippes skirt. Along with the outfit, she wore dark blue pumps and a wide-brim navy blue hat with a white trim designed by Eric Javits.

While some called the garments stunning, elegant, and iconic, others were put off by the first lady’s fashion choice.

Melania Trump wears underwhelming outfit for Donald Trump's second Inauguration

One person reacted to a photo shared by Page Six of the Trumps on Instagram. They said, “Looks like they are going to a funeral. RIP America.”

“is it a funeral?” another X user asked.

A third person wrote, “Melanie is in mourning just like the rest of us.”

Someone else commented on her facial expressions. They said, “She looks miserable as usual.”

On X one user wrote, “Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler?” The Hamburgler was a character created by McDonald’s who wears a black and white striped outfit, a mask, and a wide brimmed hat while stealing burgers.

Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler? pic.twitter.com/FVXt80zGe8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

Many viewers were stunned by Melania’s fit because they felt it was so unassuming it made her appear bland. While the hat was useful for her hair to be neatly tucked under it, others felt it hid her face too much, leaving mainly the bottom half to show.

Melania is known for making fashion statements with her luxurious and glamorous outfits, which is why the choice to wear a dark and — what some might say — dull outfit was puzzling to fans.

Her outfit for Donald’s first inauguration in 2017 was a stark contrast in color to her outfit this go round. That day, she wore a sky blue cashmere Ralph Lauren dress with matching gloves and pumps. She did not have a hat but instead wore her hair in an elegant updo and bright pink lipstick.

Some people also noticed a difference in her demeanor. Many of the photos that have come out of Melania show her emotionless and not smiling and she is looking down with little to no expression. Of course that may change, but during the first inauguration there were many photos captured of her smiling and waving to the crowds of people.