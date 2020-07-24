‘The Feeling Is Clearly Mutual’: Twitter Reacts After an Old Video of Beyoncé Saying She’s Ready to Fight Anyone Who Talks About Her Sister Solange Resurfaces

There is no stronger bond than a sister! Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her younger sister Solange Knowles are undeniably close. Just two years ago, Beyoncé brought out Solange during her headlining set at Coachella to perform and rejoice in the moment with her. Beyoncé obviously doesn’t play when it comes to people talking about her little sister, and it’s evident that Solange feels the same way.

On Wednesday, July 22, an old video from 2003 resurfaced on Twitter that showed Beyoncé suggesting that she’ll go to war over Solange. People instantly mentioned the infamous elevator fight between Jay-Z and Solange, as proof that the 34-year-old singer and songwriter has also always had Beyoncé’s back.

Denver – February 20: Beyoncé Knowles of Destiny’s Child and her sister Solange Knowles pose together at the 2005 NBA All-Star Game at the Pepsi Center on February 20, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

When a reporter from the United Kingdom asked Beyoncé if there was ever any competition between her and the members of “Destiny’s Child,” Beyoncé responded at the 3:21 mark: “Absolutely not. We completely support each other.” She added, “I look at how.. my sister. If someone talks about my sister I swear to you I’m ready to fight. Like if my sister is happy, I’m even more happy. If she’s sad, I’m even more sad. I feel the exact same way about Kelly [Rowland] and Michelle [Williams] because I look at them the same way.”

The girl group, featuring Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, parted ways two years after the interview aired in 2005. Twitter users reacted to the clip and poked fun at when Solange attacked Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z in an elevator nearly six years ago.

Solange attended the 2014 Met Gala in New York City with her sister and brother-in-law. The trio were on an elevator at the Standard Hotel when a huge fight broke out between Solange and Jay-Z. TMZ obtained the footage where Solange is seen kicking and punching the Brooklyn native, while Beyoncé stands by without being physically attacked. Beyonce’s longtime bodyguard attempted to restrain Solange seconds later. At the time, the family was leaving an after-party for the Met Gala.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with her husband Jay-Z (Photo: @beyonce/Instagram)

Jay-Z addressed the incident in a 2017 interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller, explaining that the two had a rare disagreement and haven’t fought since.

“We’ve always had a great relationship,” he said. “We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool,” he added. “That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period.”