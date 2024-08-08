‘La La Said She Not Playing Step Mom’: Mother of Carmelo Anthony’s Secret Daughter Accused of Being ‘Obsessed’ After Latest Birthday Stunt

Carmelo Anthony’s only daughter, Genesis Harlo, celebrated her 7th birthday by paying homage to her former NBA All-Star father.

The young child was born during the three-time Olympic gold medalist’s marriage to his ex-wife, La La Anthony, which ended in divorce.

Mother of Carmelo Anthony’s daughter comes under fire over the child’s Knicks-themed birthday party. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Footage from the party reveals that Genesis’ mom threw her a Knicks-themed party and she rocked a top and skirt set made out of her dad’s blue and orange jersey.

The party appeared to be at a home and featured a step-and-repeat wall with blue, orange, and white balloons, a three-tiered basketball cake topped with a basketball, stanchion, and faux glass backboard. Blazoned across the backdrop was “GENESIS: Square Garden,” a play on the famous Madison Square Garden where her father often played throughout his 19 seasons in the NBA.

Genesis’ mother, Mia Burks, shared photos from her daughter’s celebration with the caption, “[8117] a love supreme. *today is all about YOU,” a nod to Genesis’ actual birthday, August 1, 2017.

One person in Burkes’ IG comments brought up Carmelo’s son, writing, “Her brother should be there with her.”

Once The Neighborhood Talk reposted the images from her party, their 1.9 million followers chimed in, with many sliding his ex-wife into the conversation.

“I be forgetting he cheated on lala and had a baby,” said one individual.

Poking fun at the star’s no-nonsense attitude toward a baby outside of their marriage, the person wrote, “Lala said she not playing step mom to NOBODY. Let somebody else do it.”

A third said, “Lala is the epitome of if your man have a kid outside you bounce like a bouncy house !”

A fourth on Lipstick Alley added, “She’s so cute, she looks just like him period! No denying that child, she got so big she’s going to be tall like her father! I also heard he has twins younger than her and that’s the real reason Lala and Melo got divorce, don’t know if it’s true or not!”

When Genesis was born, she and Anthony had been married for seven years, and their son Kiyan was 10. The two, according to the “BMF” star, split two months before the little girl was born. However, Carmelo debunked rumors about him welcoming twins during his marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in June 2021, with the two citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Some fans went as far as to claim that the party theme was a sign of Burks’ alleged obsession with Anthony.

“Did she ask for this or is the mom just letting us know to not forget about her?!” one person asked.

Another wrote, “Her mom’s obsession needs to be studied this is ridiculous let that child have the Tik Tok party she wanted.”

In response, Burks said, “Genesis and her dad planned her 7th birthday and I pulled up to his crib and supported our child. The hell.”

Some gave the child the benefit of the doubt, thinking she wanted to celebrate her dad like other nepo daddy’s girls. “Well at least one child thinks he’s awesome,” one person wrote. “Kiyan be playing in his face,” perhaps referencing the time when Kiyan told his mother that his dad was not his favorite player.

Images from the party show that Anthony and other kids were in attendance at the private gathering. Guests at the party were treated to cookies fashioned like the jersey. They also got to see a cartoon created in her image and likeness, got custom graffiti-airbrushed shirts, and played hoops with miniature Wilson balls randomly placed around the yard.

Carmelo Anthony (L) hosted the birthday party for his 7-year-old daughter, Genesis, at his house, attended by the child’s mother, Mia Burks (R) (Photos: miaangel_/Instagram)

The party planner took care of the smallest details, including creating orange tables made in the style of Nike sneaker boxes. On the front corner, where the name and size normally is placed, they had “Nike Air Genesis” and instead of a size, it had her age.

Genesis also had a huge blue waterslide, where her mom posted a video of her having a ball by herself in a cheetah-print bathing suit.

Burks took great care not to include other children in the post, but the backs of some kids’ heads can be seen in a video showing the kids at an ice cream truck that was parked outside the party. Others can be seen singing “Happy Birthday to You” to her.

But this is also not the first birthday party Anthony has spent with his daughter. When the little one turned 5 years old, he rented a hall and had a pink and purple party with the theme “G-Chella.”

The party catered to Genesis’ likes, including a live animal exhibition with a real iguana and African tortoise, and video shows Anthony gently encouraging his daughter to approach a giant snake almost triple her size.

Little is known about Genesis’ mom or her entanglement with Melo. She is the author of the children’s book, “Tall Like Me.”