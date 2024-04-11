Fans Swarm Caitlyn Jenner as Reactions Pour In to O.J. Simpson’s Death Just Weeks After Controversial NFL Star Disputed Claims He Was In Hospice 

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star who made headlines after being acquitted of murder charges, died on April 10. He first rose to fame during his prolific NFL career, but his achievements pale in comparison to the attention his infamous murder trial garnered.

Now, as news spreads of his passing, Simpson is sparking just as much controversy in the afterlife.

Fans mourn the loss of O.J. Simpson, who passed at 76 from his battle with cancer. (Photo by Tim Ockenden – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Simpson was acquitted of brutally killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her male friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995. On April 11, the Simpson family announced that the former football star had died in Las Vegas following a battle with cancer. He was 76.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family wrote on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson previously denied reports claiming he was in hospice care. On Feb. 9, he posted a video of himself in the driver’s seat of a car and made it clear that his prostate cancer had not progressed to the point where medical caregivers were trying to simply mitigate suffering.

“Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice,” Simpson said as he laughed. “I don’t know who put that out there.”

The 76-year-old added that he planned to host a “ton of friends” for a Super Bowl party.

Just two days later, Simpson posted another video, assuring supporters that he remained in “good health” despite his prostate cancer diagnosis.

“Thank you to all the people who reached out to me. My health is good,” Simpsons said on Feb. 11, in what turned out to be his final social media video post.

Simpson made multiple appearances on the sports-centric podcast “It Is What It Is” hosted hip-hop artist Cam’Ron, as well as rapper and ordained minister Mason “Ma$e” Betha, Simpson last appeared on the show on Jan. 22. During the appearance, he discussed a variety of topics, including the Buffalo Bills’ disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL playoffs.

“The game itself was great. I mean, it was a competitive game. It was going back and forth and back and forth. I thought both teams, and even the Bills played well enough to win,” Simpson said.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter released a statement shortly after news of Simpson’s passing surfaced.

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the Hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.”

But, not all of the reaction to Simpson’s death was complimentary. Caitlyn Jenner, who was previously married to Kris Jenner, took to social media after learning of Simpson’s passing.

“Good Riddance,” Jenner wrote.

Not long after Jenner’s post, her comments were filled with fans coming to Simpson’s defense, some even reminding Jenner that she was responsible for someone’s death.

“You mad because he’s the real daddy to Khloe,” one X user joked.

“I’m sure the family of that person you ran over, can’t WAIT to say the same about you,” another commenter hit back.

David Cook, the attorney who represented the family of Ron Goldman in their wrongful death civil suits, told TMZ, “O.J. died without penance,” adding that the Goldman family will still be coming for the now over $70 million judgment they’re owed.

Gloria Allred, who represented the family of Nicole Brown Simpson during the murder trial shared her thoughts in a statement following the news OJ’s death.

“My heart goes out to the children of OJ Simpson and to the very brave family of Nicole Brown Simpson,” said Allred. “The truth about OJ Simpson can never be erased and should never be forgotten. OJ Simpson is dead. May his victims finally rest in peace.”

Marc Lamont Hill shared a message to the community about treating Simpson as a martyr.

“O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood. His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr,” he tweeted.

Simpson pleaded “100% not guilty” during the infamous murder trial, and his defense team consisted of multiple powerful attorneys, including civil rights attorney Johnnie Cochran, star defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Alan Dershowitz, and Barry Scheck.

Simpson’s longtime friend and lawyer, Robert Kardashian, also worked the case as a member of the “Dream Team.” Kardashian and Simpson both attended the University of Southern California. Robert is the father of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

Simpson’s acquittal sparked a mix of outrage and celebration across the nation. But, he began to struggle in the years following the acquittal. He was arrested in 2007 in connection to an armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room.

Simpson went on to spend nine years in prison on armed robbery and other felony charges. He was granted parole in 2017.

Simpson is survived by four of his children from his two marriages. He shared his two youngest children, Sydney and Justin, with Brown.