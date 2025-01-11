‘When Men Do It, We’re Perverts’: Bill Maher Defends His Right to Date Younger Women After Being Spotted with Al Pacino’s 31-Year-Old Ex

Just months after being spotted out with Al Pacino’s 30-year-old ex-girlfriend, comedian Bill Maher has sparked a debate with his pitch for a dating show featuring older comedians dating much younger women.

During a recent appearance on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade, the 68-year-old called “age-appropriate” relationships “boring” and unapologetically defended his preference for dating significantly younger partners.

“I think a great show would be one of us, probably me, doing the ‘Golden Bachelor,’ but like our real lives — not with an age-appropriate woman because that’s boring, with an age-inappropriate woman,” Maher explained.

Comedian Bill Maher Defends Dating Younger Girls, Blasting the Double Standard that Celebrates Older Women Who Date Men Their Juniors (Photo: @billmaher / Instagram)

“You know what the appropriate age for a relationship is? One that works,” the HBO “Real Time” host added.

Maher’s comments struck a chord with Carvey and Spade, who expanded the discussion to Hollywood’s well-known penchant for age-gap relationships.

Carvey pointed to NFL coach Bill Belichick, who, at 73, is dating a 24-year-old woman. The trio then shifted to female celebrities who have challenged societal norms by dating younger men, including Madonna and Cher.

“Well, it seems to me — and I want you to comment on this — when women get power, they seem to go younger like men when they get power,” the “Wayne’s World” actor said.

Bill Belichick with his 24-year-old girlfriend in the holiday spirit.



Bill has NEVER been this happy ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/K3CKPbGDSu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2024

Maher agreed and highlighted the double standard often attached to these relationships.

“Kate Beckinsale went out with Pete Davidson and I think a few other younger guys,” he said. “And when they do it … it’s empowering. When men do it … we’re perverts.”

This sparked a deeper conversation about how society views relationships with significant age gaps, particularly in the world of Hollywood and celebrity culture.

To their point, there are three older white women who are dating men significantly their junior and have received little pushback on most social media blogs.

Singer Cher, 78, is dating Alexander Edwards, a music executive 40 years her junior.

Cher And Alexander at balmain FW24 in Paris 🇫🇷 @cher pic.twitter.com/FOBkQaevWE — Cher Fan (@CherFan_) June 20, 2024

Pop megastar Madonna, 65, has been linked to several younger partners, including soccer player Akeem Morris.

According to E! News, in 2025, there have even been rumors that the two are engaged after the “Like A Virgin” singer flashed what looked like an engagement ring in the camera.

Madonna Sparks Engagement Rumors with Boyfriend Akeem Morris



Madonna, 66, has fans buzzing with engagement rumors after sharing several photos from her New Year’s celebration in Tokyo. In the pics, the pop icon is seen wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, alongside… pic.twitter.com/6jDxKEoBbg — Pictures Studio (@picturessstudio) January 7, 2025

Kris Jenner, 68, has been in a stable relationship with Corey Gamble, who is 25 years younger, since 2014.

Kris Jenner can’t explain ‘chemistry’ with Corey Gamble despite ‘f—ing big’ age gap pic.twitter.com/ACRsLoBSMg — Page Six (@PageSix) May 30, 2024

Maher’s take drew immediate backlash online.

Readers of the Daily Mail were quick to criticize his comments, with many arguing that his financial status is the real draw for his younger partners.

“Mr. Maher, I hope you understand and accept the fact that she is not with you for your youthful vigor or attractiveness,” one commenter wrote. “And that if you were an ordinary middle-class guy, there’s no way she’d be interested in you. But if that works for you, go for it!”

Another blunt reader said, “He seems to enjoy the perception that he dates younger women. Allfala said they’re just friends (which Bill probably didn’t like).”

A third comment dismissed the viability of such relationships altogether. “It’s not just the age gap. This woman has shown she’s in it for what she can get out of it. If he’s happy with that, she’s the one that has to keep the lights off when they do it.”

However, some fans online advised Maher to understand that younger women are only interested in older men for one thing.

“Has he looked in a mirror lately. The only thing a beautiful young woman wants from him is his money. Honestly, why can’t men understand that?” wrote a third. One person who agreed said, “I don’t think these old buzzards care. They love showing off what their money can buy.”

Maher has long been candid about his preference for younger women. He sparked dating rumors after being spotted out in October 2024 with 31-year-old Noor Alfallah, who has a history of relationships with prominent older men.

Alfallah shares a 1-year-old son child with Pacino, 84, whom she dated for about two to three years. She also previously dated Mick Jagger when she was 22 and the legendary rock star was 79.

On the “FOTW” episode, Carvey recalled a story about actor Mickey Rooney’s success with younger women in the 1940s despite being just 5 feet tall. Rooney reportedly told Carvey, “Money makes you handsomer,” summing up what many said in the comments.

Maher’s idea for a “Golden Bachelor” spinoff may never see the light of day, but it has reignited debates about the dynamics of age-gap relationships in Hollywood and beyond. As critics dissect the implications of his comments, Maher and others in his circle seem unbothered, continuing to embrace their controversial dating choices.