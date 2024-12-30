‘Notice He Doesn’t Say No’: Jay Leno Forced to Explain Alleged Gambling Problem and Mob Debt After Fans Accuse Him of Lying About Falling Down a Hill

Comedian Jay Leno’s latest injury might be more than just another unfortunate accident, at least according to conspiracy theorists. Those doubters believe there is something fishy about the comedian’s recent explanations about his latest fall that the former “Tonight Show” host had in Pennsylvania in November.

Last month, the former late-night talk show host said that while taking a stroll to a nearby restaurant, he took a 60-foot tumble down a steep hill outside his Pennsylvania hotel. Landing on a pile of rocks, the alleged fall left him with an eye swollen shut, half of his face bruised, a missing fingernail, and a broken wrist. Leno did not seek medical attention until the following day in Los Angeles. Despite his account of what happened, many fans were skeptical.

At the time, one X user tweeted, “That brother is in deep gambling debt.”

“Guy worth half a bill. Staying at a Hampton Inn. Yeah there’s a bigger story afoot,” replied another.

Now, Bill Maher is giving him a chance to tell fans whether or not mob enforcers, not gravity, were behind his recent string of injuries. And he does — sort of.

Comedian and former late night talkshow host Jay Leno talks about his fall down a 60 foot hill and the bruises he sustained. (Screenshot: @insideedition / Instagram )

On Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, the host addressed the elephant in the room.

“Did you see what the Enquirer said about your spill?” Maher asked. “Well, it’s a conspiracy theory, since you’ve had three accidents, right that you actually have gambling debts and you’re being beaten up by the mob.”

Leno responded, but not in the way that many on social media thought he should have.

Rather than outright denying gambling problems, he deflected with humor, “Well, that’s why I love the idea that the mob would drive to Greensburg, PA, outside the Hampton Inn on a sleety, rainy day to throw me down the hill.”

Maher wasn’t letting him off that easily.

“No, that’s not what they’re saying,” he pressed. “Please don’t mischaracterize The Enquirer. They’re saying throw you down the hill was your cover story but they just beat you up like the mob does and that when you had the other accident where you fell off your motorcycle (wink wink) right and had your knees …”

Leno knew exactly what the mobsters did to people, even later sharing a story about how another comic, Johnny Carson, was rumored to have been mixed up with New York gangsters.

When Maher brought up the Enquirer article mentioning Leno’s $450 million net worth alongside gambling debts, Leno again dodged direct denial, remarking, “Like the idea that they wouldn’t just take one of my cars for the gambling debt.”

The seemingly evasive response set social media ablaze.

The YouTube comments section exploded with speculation.

“Notice he doesn’t say no?” one viewer pointed out, while another chimed in, “I mean…..he isn’t denying it.”

The observation spread like wildfire through the comments, with fans dissecting every word of Leno’s response. Some viewers took issue with his logic.

“His logic is that the mob wouldn’t drive to Pennsylvania because of rain??… I think the mob has overcome bigger hurdles than rain, I think everyone has. Also, Pennsylvania is right next door to NY,” one commenter astutely noted.

Not everyone bought into the conspiracy, though.

“Dude he’s a 74-year-old with 2 wrecked knees. He’s gonna fall,” wrote one practical-minded fan, pointing out that elderly people falling isn’t exactly breaking news.

The person then added that, unlike most celebrities, Leno often ventures out alone, “The difference is that when most ultra-rich people are at that point they have handlers and bodyguards, drivers, or other hangers-on with them at all times. They aren’t just going to stroll through town like an average person all by themselves like Leno will.”

Some fans took a more lighthearted approach.

“Word on the street is that Conan finally caught up with him,” joked one commenter, referencing the infamous late-night TV drama that led to Leno returning to “The Tonight Show” months after Conan O’Brien replaced him on the show in mid-2009.

Another simply stated, “Even if he gambled, why should we care? It’s his money, he can do with it as he likes.”

The conspiracy theory gains traction from Leno’s streak of bad luck.

In November 2023, he suffered third-degree burns while working on one of his cars. Just two months later, in January 2023, he was knocked off a 1940 motorcycle by a wire across the road, resulting in more facial injuries and broken bones, according to USA Today.

Almost a year later, the comic fell 60 feet down a hill outside his hotel in Pennsylvania, ending up with a swollen eye and a broken wrist.

The 74-year-old former “Tonight Show” host said that he decided to skip the mile-long walk to a nearby restaurant and take a shortcut. He would later find that that was not a great idea, as he would slip and slide down a steep hill, landing on a pile of rocks.

While Leno and Maher shared a good laugh about the theory, the comedian’s careful dance around directly addressing the gambling allegations continues to leave fans wondering if there might be more to the story.