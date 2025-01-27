‘Are We Really Comparing Normalcy Here?: Stephen A. Smith Under Fire For Saying Donald Trump Is Back In the White House Because Voters Thought He Was ‘Closer to Normal’

Stephen A. Smith‘s assertion Friday that Donald Trump won the 2024 election because he was “closer to normal” than his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, left some scratching their heads, as normal is generally not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the current president. Can someone be “closer to normal” when their brand is defying norms?

Here’s Smith’s full take, from his appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage during 2024 HOPE Global Forum on December 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“The man was impeached twice, he was convicted on 34 felony counts. The American people still said, ‘He’s closer to normal than what we’re seeing on the left,'” he said.

Maher quickly interjected in agreement, “exactly.”

“Why? Because something that pertains when you talk about the transgender community, for example, when you’re talking about the issues that pertain to less than 1 percent of the population,” continued Smith.

Adding, “The Democratic Party came across as if that was a priority, more so than the other issues. And so he comes into office now you’re talking about … childbirth, citizenship and what have you. He knows that’s not going to pass the mustard. But he knows that he made that promise.”

Smith said Trump does what he says, which is true, for better or worse. But what could be less normal than a politician who delivers on his promises?

“So when he shows up week one on Capitol Hill, he says this is what we’re going to do through an executive order, even though it’s going to be shot down through the courts and what have you. He said, ‘I kept my promise,’” Smith said in one of his signature breathless monologues.

Stephen A Smith stuns the Bill Maher crowd into silence as he articulates how Democrats have no one left fighting for the American people:

SAS: "The man was impeached twice, he was convicted on 34 felony counts. The American people still said 'He's closer to normal than what… pic.twitter.com/BTHt6ZKIqa — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 25, 2025

“Then you turn around and you look at the left and you say, what promises did you keep? Now, you might know the answer to that. I’m certainly not questioning your knowledge about that at all. What I’m saying is what resonated with the voter?”

Adding, What voter out there can look at the Democratic Party at this moment in time and say, there’s a voice for us, somebody that speaks for us, that goes up on Capitol Hill and fights the fights that we want them fighting on our behalf. They didn’t do that. And that’s why their behinds are home and that man is back in the White House.”

Smith criticized legacy media types, saying they were out of the mainstream for thinking Trump wouldn’t do what he said he was during his first week back in the Oval Office.

“He promised you he was going to do these things,” Smith continued. “And he walked in the office week one, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.”

Smith’s has been increasingly complimentary of Trump since the former president became president again. He said he regretted voting for Kamala Harris; accused the Joe Biden administration of orchestrating a witch hunt against the real estate tycoon and echoed MAGA’s false claim that federal agents were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Smith was largely apolitical in past years and twice voted against Trump. But as the nation’s voters have tacked to right, so has Smith. Critics say the timing of Smith’s political transformation reeks of opportunism.

“Does he mean it? Or is he just a grifter following the power,” wrote one commenter.

“Idk, but it’s kinda wild hearing that from him. like, are we really comparing normalcy here?” added another.

Concluded a third: “He speaks for himself. The closer he gets to power, the more bs he spew.”

He couldn’t be more wrong (not surprising). The Democrats did fight for people and kept their promises. They extended the child tax credit. They passed the inflation reduction act. They passed the infrastructure bill with hundreds of billions for green energy. They passed the… — Ali Minai (@barbarikon) January 25, 2025

One user posted an extensive response to Smith on X,

“He couldn’t be more wrong (not surprising). The Democrats did fight for people and kept their promises. They extended the child tax credit. They passed the inflation reduction act. They passed the infrastructure bill with hundreds of billions for green energy. They passed the CHIPS Act to grow the US industrial base. They protected union pensions. They increased the domestic oil and natural gas supply. They fought to protect choice across the country. More jobs were created than ever before. The economy grew for four straight years.

The problem is that most people in this country no longer pay attention to policy and are incapable of rational understanding. They live and die by vibes. Such a stupid people deserve the stupid leadership we now have. If you get your knowledge from Joe Rogan, Pete Hegseth is who you get leading your military.”