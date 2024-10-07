‘The LeBron James of Dating Senior Citizens’: Al Pacino’s 30-Year-Old Ex Enjoys Hot Date with Bill Maher as ‘Godfather’ Actor Recalls Being on His Deathbed

Al Pacino’s former girlfriend is raising eyebrows after Noor Alfallah, a film producer, was seen leaving a Los Angeles hotel with comedian and host Bill Maher.

It’s not clear what the two were up to at the Chateau Marmont hotel on Sunday after midnight but they seemed composed as paparazzi caught them leaving in a Sedan together.

Page Six reported that hours before her linkup with 68-year-old Maher, Alfallah, 30, was out with Pacino in West Hollywood at the Chez Mia restaurant.

Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his youngest child, spotted with Bill Maher. (Photos by Gotham/GC Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Electric Entertainment)

Fans responded to the report and photos of Alfallah and Maher’s recent outing on X.

One user showed sympathy to the 84-year-old “The Godfather” star saying, “Even though they call her Al’s ‘girlfriend,’ I always suspected she was an escort that specializes in senior men not that there’s anything wrong with that, but I can’t imagine Al is heartbroken about this.”

Others gave her props for her seemingly strategic dating patterns. “Her thoughts are pretty organised, she knows what she wants, any rich old fool will gladly give that, these men must have an idea that it’s certainly not them, but they play along,” said one while another X user spoke more in depth about her dating experience.

They wrote, “This woman has also dated mick jagger, a couple elderly european billionaires, and clint eastwood. while I don’t necessarily understand her particular taste in men, you have to acknowledge that she is *killing it*. she’s the lebron james of dating senior citizens. she’s the GOAT.”

But there was an individual who questioned Alfallah’s preferences in dating. They said, “It’s a fetish for her at this point because WTF.”

While some headlines are reporting that Alfallah is Pacino’s girlfriend, Pacino himself says that is not the case. Speaking to People on Monday, Oct. 7, one day Alfallah was seen with Maher, Pacino was asked if he was still in a relationship to which he responded, “No. I have a friendship.”

His reps also confirmed Pacino’s statement with their own saying, “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

Pacino and Alfallah first got together romantically in 2022 and the “Scarface” star, who has three adult kids already, made Alfallah a first-time mom the next year. Noor has full physical custody of their 1-year-old son but shares joint legal custody with Pacino.

Pacino currently pays $30,000 a month to Alfallah in child support. Despite all of that, the two still remain friends as they were photographed together last month, with Pacino helping Alfallah blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

In his conversation with People about his upcoming memoir, “Sonny Boy,” Pacino also got candid about his near fatal experience with COVID.

He said, “I don’t think I died. Everybody thought I was dead. How could I be dead? If I was dead, I fainted. And when I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics in my living room. There was an ambulance outside the door, and two of my doctors in those space suits [like] on Mars. I looked around and I thought, ‘What happened to me?'”

The actor says at one point he didn’t have a heartbeat. Pacino said his assistant saw something was wrong and, “He got the people coming, because the nurse that was taking care of me said, ‘I don’t feel a pulse on this guy.'”

But now that Pacino has gotten through that scary moment, he’s going to get back to living. People asked if he is going to change how he goes about life to which he responded, “Not at all.”