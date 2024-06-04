‘She Sounds Like a Proud Mother’: Cher Is Standing By Her Man Alexander Edwards Following Cannes Fight as Fans Point Out Their Age Difference 

Mega-superstar Cher is making it clear that she stands by her much younger man, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, who happens to be 40 years younger than her.

The singer, whose debut album “All I Really Want to Do” first cracked the Billboard 200 charts in 1965 (over 20 years before her boo was born), has taken to social media to speak out after his recent physical altercation involving Edwards, a friend of rapper Tyga, and fellow rapper Travis Scott.

The “I Got You Babe” took to the X platform and posted, “I’m Proud of Alexander. He Didn’t Start The fight Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him.”

Cher stands by her man, Alexander Edwards following viral video of his fight in Cannes involving friends of rapper Tyga and Travis Scott

In Cher’s message, the singer-turned-Academy Award winning-actor praised Edwards, asserting that he didn’t instigate the brawl but was instrumental in ending it.

The Shade Room posted the quote, and many of their 29.3 million followers chimed in, teasing the icon by saying that she sounds like a proud parent more than a protective girlfriend. Other commentators even made sure to talk about her being a near-octogenarian and having a young sweet thang on her arm.

“Cher better ride for her man,” one person wrote. “She gone wait til she get in her 80s to be a Trap Queen.”

“Baby, not Cher declaring her man winner winner, chicken dinner!” someone else wrote.

A third comment said, “She sounds like a proud mother lmao I love her tho.”

That person was not alone. One Instagram user joked, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO when you win the fight at school & your mom is proud of you instead of mad.”

The confrontation took place on May 23 at Richie Akiva’s exclusive Cannes Film Festival afterparty, on stage behind the DJ booth.

According to Billboard, Edwards and Scott got into a heated exchange, but sources told the publication they were not clear on why. Also, there was Edwards’ friend Tyga — who was romantically linked to Scott’s children’s mother, Kylie Jenner.

It did not take long before the situation escalated with Scott returning with Florida producer Southside, leading to a brief but intense physical exchange. Security quickly intervened, bringing the fight to an end — but not before bystanders were able to record and leak the video.

Edwards spoke out about the fight with La Flame, noting that Cher had his back and understood why everything went down.

When TMZ asked him if Cher had an issue with how he handled the back and forth, he said, “Hell naw.”

The Def Jam Records vice president of A&R then kept it gangsta and said, “Like Future say, ‘Whatever I’m with, my b–ch with it, too,’” before adding, “My woman, but the lyrics are the lyrics.”

Cher and Edwards have been linked romantically since late 2022 after a brief meeting at Paris Fashion Week.

Despite the public scrutiny, with people blasting the stark 40-year age difference, and the recent altercation, Cher and Edwards appear to be a united front and quite happy. People states that the two were making out on the red carpet at the 2024 amfAR Gala at Cannes.

But just how serious are they?

They seem to be, spending monumental moments together, like the star’s 78th birthday celebration. When TMZ pushed if marriage is in the future, he clapped back, “Aye, bro, listen, we happy. We’re a happy family.”