‘Cube Handled Him’: Resurfaced Clip Shows Ice Cube Leaving Bill Maher Shook After the Rapper Confronted Him for Saying N-Word

Ice Cube still has plenty of fans who appreciate his perspective on American society, despite all the current naysayers.

Since former President Donald Trump’s failed bid for reelection, Cube has found himself the subject of backlash and accusations of being a sellout to the Black community. He has vehemently hit back at the latter.

Ice Cube. (Photo: Icecube/Instagram. Bill Maher. Photo: Real Time w/Bill Maher/ YouTube)

But a clip of his 2017 appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher” is proof, to some individuals, of his boundaries as it pertains to white people’s use of racial epithets. Case in point, his approach to course correcting Maher when he jokingly referred to himself as a “house n—ger.”

At the time, Maher was responding to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse’s invitation to join him to work in the fields of Nebraska. The audience laughed at the comedian’s remark, but it was anything but comical to Cube, who appeared on the show days later.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nigger. No, it's a joke" -Bill Maher, American comedian, political commentator & television host. pic.twitter.com/OIJxSEhQ8a — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) June 4, 2017

“I knew you was gon’ f—k up sooner or later … You got a lot of Black jokes … Sometimes you sound like a redneck trucker up here,” began the N.W.A. co-founder. He then proceeded to ask Maher why he felt comfortable enough to use the slur.

“There was no thought put into it…it was wrong and I apologize,” said the host. Cube responded, “I accept your apology, but I still think we need to get to the root of the psyche because I think it’s a lot of guys out there who cross the line ‘cause they a little too familiar, or they think they too familiar.”

He continued, “Or its guys that you know might have a Black girlfriend or two who made them some Kool-Aid every now and then,” before he noted that “some things just ain’t funny. This is real right here, what we’re going through.” He referred to his discourse as a “teachable moment.”

The resurfaced clip spurred a range of reactions, some were remarks of praise that said, “Cube handled him.” Another comment stated, “The last thing Cube said about having black girlfriends is a direct shot at Bill. Bill is known to exclusively date black women.”

Ice Cube was always suspect I mean he’s friends with Bill Maher after how many times Bill over stepped lines when it came to the black American community.



He seeks their acceptance I don’t really care at the end of the day Celebrities on either side are not to be trusted pic.twitter.com/cFFkau9F8Y — Q 🗣👊🏿🇺🇲 (@Th3Visonary83) July 26, 2023

Others, however, are still on the fence when it comes to Cube’s personal politics. “He just went riding in the “hood” with Tucker Carlson he’s the house N now,” wrote one person referring to his recent interview on “Tucker On Twitter.”

“Ice Cube has no right to check anybody. Ice cube glorified black on black crime which is in every Major city.I think Ice Cube needs to be checked,” read another comment. And one individual asked for an explanation on why Maher gets a pass as it pertains to cancel culture.

At least one thing fans won’t debate is Cube’s impact on Black culture and entertainment. His “Friday” franchise remains a favorite among many and has even inspired similar “hood classics,” such as T.I.’s upcoming flick “Da Partments.”