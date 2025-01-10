‘Older Looks Bring Older Men’: Critics Warn The Game That 14-Year-Old Daughter’s New ‘Grown Woman’ Look Will Bring the Wrong Attention

Social media erupted in a heated debate after a new video surfaced of rapper The Game’s 14-year-old daughter, Cali Dream Taylor, showcasing her new hairstyle.

The teenager, who appeared in a black bodysuit with gold zippers, proudly displayed her hair extensions and makeup in a video where she playfully asked viewers, “Who just got their hair done, though? Yeah, she really did it. She really did it.”

Cali Dream is one of The Game’s four children and his only daughter.

The Game and his only daughter, Cali Lynn (Instagram/ @LosAngelesConfidential)

The rapper shares a newborn son, Blaze Hairston, with Shaniece Hairston, eldest daughter of Evelyn Lozada. He also has a son, King, with his ex-fiancée Tiffney Cambridge, with whom he also shares Cali. Additionally, The Game has another son, Harlem, from a previous relationship with Aleska Jordan.

Official Black Celebrity Kids reposted the video on Instagram and quickly garnered mixed reactions from the public.

While some followers praised the young teen’s appearance with comments like “So pretty” and “Beauty,” others expressed concern about what they perceived as a mature look for her age.

“She look like both but daddy twin,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Ohhh game… she is a gorgeous problem.”

However, the comments section soon filled with criticism about the teen’s appearance.

“I thought this was a grown woman,” one social media user remarked.

Another expressed deeper concern, writing, “She’s very pretty. A little grown of a look for 13 or 14, but I’m just getting older and when I look at girls younger than me, my inner mind starts to think… ‘Don’t grow up too fast! The older looks bring older men harassing a young girl. Stay and act young for as long as you can!'”

The debate intensified as more users weighed in.

“The fact that she’s 13 and looks like a 20-something-year-old is crazy,” one commenter observed.

Critics particularly focused on her styling choices, with one user questioning, “13, with all that weave and makeup, who are her parents who.”

Defenders quickly emerged to counter the criticism.

“Some of y’all love shaming kids for looking older than what they are,” one supporter pointed out. “She’s still a child, she’s dressed age-appropriate, and so is her hair.”

This isn’t the first time Cali has faced public scrutiny over her appearance.

In 2023, she received similar feedback after wearing a Dallas Cowboys uniform for Halloween.

The discourse intensified a month later following a TikTok dance video featuring Cali and her father performing the popular Bow challenge, which combines ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” with an unreleased track from upcoming rapper Myaap.

During their recording, both The Game and Cali could be seen lifting their legs up as they danced to the song’s beat. Toward the end of the clip, the 13-year-old turned her body away from the camera and lifted up her leg, striking a pose before putting her leg back down. The video drew additional criticism from social media users, who claimed the girl was twerking and not just having fun with her celebrity father.

Backlash also follows The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, because of how he parents her. Last year, when he celebrated his daughter’s eighth-grade graduation with a heartfelt Instagram post, people thought he was doing too much.

The Compton native shared an intimate moment featuring a photo of himself and his daughter in her graduation cap and gown, praising her academic achievements and their close relationship. However, the tribute drew criticism from some who felt his expression of paternal love was inappropriate.

Ultimately, the “How We Do” rapper deleted several social media posts featuring his daughter.

The ongoing controversy has sparked broader discussions about societal pressures on young girls, especially those growing up in the public eye.

While some believe Cali’s fashion and beauty choices are simply a form of self-expression typical for her age, others express concern about the risks of her growing up too quickly. However, with a protective father like The Game, it’s safe to say anyone who crosses the line will likely regret it.