The Game’s Wholesome Dance Video with Daughter Cali Derails After Fans Notice the Teen Seemingly Stopped Herself from Twerking In Front of Her ‘Gangster’ Father

The Game’s new video with his daughter Cali derailed after fans pointed out the tween’s nearly inappropriate dance move.

The father-and-daughter duo recently uploaded a video of them attempting the popular Bow challenge from TikTok. This newfound dance routine combines the song “Dancing Queen” by ABBA and an unreleased song from upcoming rapper Myaap.

During their recording, both The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, and Cali could be seen lifting their legs up as they danced to the song’s beat. The Game was seen dancing first seconds before Cali smoothly moved into the camera’s frame.

Fans say The Game’s daughter “knew better” after she seemingly stops herself from twerking in a new video with her father. (Pictured: The Game and California Dream Taylor @losangelesconfidential/Instagram)

Toward the end of the clip, the 13-year-old turned her body away from the camera and lifted up her leg. After a quick second, she struck a pose and then put her leg back down.

The Shade Room obtained their dance video and shared it on their respective Instagram page, where fans suggested that Cali was about to twerk but changed her mind after remembering that her father stood behind her.

A few handlers’ comments included, “She knew better not to throw it around in circles too cute,” “She was about to twerk but remembered who she was with that leg got stuck like a flamingo,” and “She almost hit the turn around twerk and then she remembered her daddy a real gangster.”

While the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper might be a “real gangster” in the streets, it’s quite apparent through Instagram videos and photos that he becomes mushy whenever things involve his only daughter. This past October, The Game shared that he was going through it after seeing his child strut in a Dallas Cowboys uniform for Halloween.

During his lengthy Instagram caption, he confessed his belief that God was “paying me back through my only daughter.” Elsewhere in his caption, The Game noted that while his daughter “kept it cute” with her outfit, he still was in the mood to “fight somebody… I just don’t know who,” he said.

California Dream Taylor’s outfits are often discussed on social media due to users deeming the teenager’s chosen ensembles “too grown.” The commotion about Cali’s fashion sense began after she shared photos of herself while at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, sweet 16 birthday party.

The child in the middle is the game’s daughter and omg cali grew up fast asf! https://t.co/qUQvif2Sfv — Stacey Denise (@TheLifeOfStacey) December 20, 2022

Despite critics’ opinions, several account handlers defended Cali, stating that folks were simply sexualizing a young child.

The Game also openly defended his daughter’s given style, noting that he and Cali’s mother, Tiffany Cambridge, gave their child some level of freedom to pick out her own outfits. In addition to Cali, The Game and his ex-fiancée also share a 16-year-old son, King Justice Taylor. He also has a 20-year-old son, Harlem Caron Taylor, from a previous relationship.